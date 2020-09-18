| 15.3°C Dublin

Q&A: If Ulster Bank pulls out of Ireland what does that mean for its customers?

Charlie Weston Twitter Email

THE shock news that Ulster Bank’s parent is seriously considering closing or selling the bank it has here has left its customers reeling.

If the bank is closed down, what does it mean for residential mortgage holders, savers and current account customers and business borrowers? Here we answer some of your questions.

Q: Why is the closure of the bank being considered?

A: The British owners of Ulster Bank, Edinburgh-based NatWest, appear to have lost patience with its Irish operation. The bank is struggling to impose itself on the Irish market.

