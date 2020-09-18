Q&A: If Ulster Bank pulls out of Ireland what does that mean for its customers?

THE shock news that Ulster Bank’s parent is seriously considering closing or selling the bank it has here has left its customers reeling.

If the bank is closed down, what does it mean for residential mortgage holders, savers and current account customers and business borrowers? Here we answer some of your questions.

A: The British owners of Ulster Bank, Edinburgh-based NatWest, appear to have lost patience with its Irish operation. The bank is struggling to impose itself on the Irish market.

No final decision has been made to close the operation, but if that is the outcome it will happen over a six-year period.

NatWest, which used to be called Royal Bank of Scotland, is keenly aware that Ulster is number three in this market. The bank lost €276m in the first half of the year. It is operating in a market with weak loan demand, low interest rates and has to contend with the economic disruption due to the pandemic.

The bank is seen as having a high cost base, as it has 88 branches and 2,500 staff.

Ulster generates a high level of complaints to the Financial Services Ombudsman, and has been dogged for years by IT problems which cause periodic shut-downs of its systems.

Q: What is the scale of Ulster Bank’s operations in this market?

Q: The bank is number three in this market. It had loans outstanding of €20.5bn in June this year.

A: There are some €22bn of deposits, according to a banking analyst with Goodbody Stockbrokers, Eamonn Hughes.

He says the bank is the number three SME (small and medium sized enterprises) market, with a market share of around 20pc, and it has a strong corporate banking franchise. A lot of this is made up of commercial property lending.

Q: I have a mortgage with Ulster Bank. It is a tracker with a current net rate of 1.15pc. Will it be sold on to a vulture fund?

A: If a final decision is taken to close the bank then your mortgage would in all likelihood be sold on. A fund is highly likely to be the buyer, although rival banks such as AIB and Bank of Ireland might try to cherry pick the more profitable of Ulster Bank’s mortgages for themselves. Regardless of which institution takes over the mortgage you will retain consumer protections. The servicer of the loan will likely be a regulated entity, such as Pepper. The terms of your mortgage will not change, and you will not lose your tracker rate.

Consider that it is a very low rate and there is not rush to pay it off, even if the bank is sold. Remember too that there is no need to do anything quickly, as any closure is likely to be over a six-year period.

Q: What happens to my savings account, and my Ulster Bank current account?

A: If the bank does close, and nothing has been finalised, you will have to shut your savings account. If you do not move the money you will be sent a cheque for the amount you have saved, as happened in the last few years when the likes of Rabobank closed its savings operation here. If you have a current account you will have to switch to another provider. Other banks are an option, and current accounts are operated by the credit unions, An Post and fintechs such as Revolut and N26. A Central Bank switching code means any transfer of your current account should be a hassle-free operation. Any planned shut-down would be over a six-year period, so you have plenty of time to act.

Q: I have a business overdraft and a loan with the bank, but the business is struggling due to Covid-19. What happens if the bank does close?

A: Firms that do their banking through Ulster Bank need to act now to put alternative banking arrangements in place, according to the head of business lobby group ISME, Neil McDonnell. There is every chance your loans will be sold off if you have not cleared them by time the bank closes, if indeed that is the final outcome. KBC recently sold business mortgages and loans.

Unlike residential mortgages, a business loan in default or arrears is not covered by the same level of consumer protection. This means a lender may have the option to call it in, Mr McDonnell said. This means a lender can demand full repayment at short notice.



