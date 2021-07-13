Pub spending surges as lockdown restrictions eased

Outdoor dining and drinking took off in June.

THE lifting of lockdown restrictions saw people go on the lash.

Consumers collectively spent over €90,000 an hour at pubs during June.

After months of pubs being closed, consumers decided to raise a glass to outdoor service in huge numbers throughout the month.

Those under the age of 25 recorded the highest increase in spending.

Spending by young people was up 404pc on the previous month, according to AIB, which used debit and credit card data to arrive at the figures.

Dubliners were among the most enthusiastic drinkers, spending an average of €30,000 an hour at pubs during June alone.

But Waterford recorded the biggest increase in pub spending, up 651pc on May.

Hotels also experienced a boom in sales as staycation bookings surged, the data shows.

As the hospitality sector partially reopened after months of closure, spending in hotels was up 225pc, with restaurant spending up 22pc.

Pub and off licence spending was up 304pc as Covid-19 restrictions were partially lifted.

Those over the age of 65 recorded the biggest increase in hotel spending in June, up close to 500pc on May.

Those under the age of 25 recorded the smallest increase.

Along with Waterford, there was a big rise in pub spending in Mayo.

Since restaurants reopened for outdoor dining, consumers spent over €288,000 an hour eating out in June, AIB said.

Those over the age of 65 recording the biggest increase, up 51pc on May.

Breaking the figures down by county shows that Cavan recorded the biggest increase in restaurant expenditure in June, up 30pc.

Head of SME at AIB John Brennan said: “Having partially reopened in June, the hospitality sector saw a surge in spending, albeit from a low base, as consumers flocked to pubs, restaurants and hotels throughout the month.”

He said this was a welcome increase in spending for businesses after many months of being closed.

“Society’s support for those in the hospitality sector, as well as all other sectors impacted by Covid-19, will be critical to the recovery of these businesses as we emerge from the pandemic and slowly return to normality,” he said.

AIB found that overall consumer spending continued to rise in June, up 7pc on May as more sectors within the economy started to reopen.

Card usage also continued to increase, with chip and pin up 14pc, contactless up 12pc and digital wallet usage up 17pc.

The busiest day for spending was June 25, coinciding with pay day for many, while the quietest day for spending was June 6, the day before hospitality reopened.