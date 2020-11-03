PTSB books further €17m to cover expected losses

PTSB has booked a further €17m to cover expected losses.

The bank now has €92m set aside to cover its predicted credit losses.

Permanent TSB says its new lending so far this year is down 23pc on last year due to the impact of Covid-19 on the economy.

The bank’s 14.9pc market share of new mortgage lending in the year-to-date is down from 15.2pc at the end of June, according to a trading update.

Following the opening up of the economy in the third quarter, PTSB said the mortgage market has “grown steadily and remains competitive.”

“We continue to manage our offering, carefully maintaining price discipline and credit underwriting standards,” it added.

Non-performing loans (NPL) of €1.1bn remain “broadly in line” with the balances at June.

The NPL ratio increased by around 0.9pc to circa 7.7pc, mainly as a result of the reduction in loans due to the recent buy-to-let loan sale transaction.

At the end of October, the majority of PTSB’s Covid-19 approved mortgage payment breaks have now returned to original payment terms, leaving approximately 13pc (around €200m) remaining on an active payment break.

Net interest income was 6pc lower when compared to the same period in the prior year. The bank’s net interest margin (NIM) of 1.73pc is two basis points lower than the first half of the year.

Eamonn Crowley, chief executive of Permanent TSB, said “the third quarter saw improved trading conditions compared to quarter two.”

“The bank's mortgage applications and approvals in September were the highest so far this year and the pipeline remains strong in the final quarter,” he added.

Looking forward, the bank said it anticipates 2020 new lending to be circa 70pc of last year’s volumes of €1.7bn.

