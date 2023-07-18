Property prices keep rising despite hikes in mortgage costs

Property prices rose in May with strong demand for younger home buyers ensuring values continue to go up.

Figures from the Central Statistics Office show its Residential Property Price Index increased by 2.4pc in the year to May.

Dublin prices were down 0.2pc on the year, with prices outside Dublin up by 4.5pc.

The rate of increase across the country as a whole was down from the one recorded in the previous month of 3.4pc.

Price rises may be easing as higher mortgage rates have an impact.

For the month of May prices were down 0.2pc compared with those in April.

This comes on top of monthly price drops in April and March.

Successive mortgage rate rises across all the lenders are making it more expensive for buyers.

And lenders have to stress-test potential buyers on the basis that lending rates will rise even more.

But demand and prices are being boosted by the Help-To-Buy and the First Home Government schemes, and the change in the lending limits at the start of the year allowing first-time buyers to borrow four times their income.

Demographic change and surging rents are also pushing people to try and buy their own homes.

In May some 4,435 dwelling purchases by households at market prices were filed with the Revenue Commissioners.

This is up almost 19pc compared with the 3,730 purchases in May last year.

The median price of a dwelling purchased in the year to this May was €315,000.

The lowest median price for a house in May was €160,000 in Longford, while the highest median price was €630,000 in Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown.

The most expensive Eircode area over the 12 months to May was A94 Blackrock with a median price of €741,503, while F35 Ballyhaunis had the least expensive price of €127,500.

CSO statistician Viacheslav Voronovich said: “Residential property prices rose by 2.4pc in the 12 months to May 2023, down from 3.4pc in the year to April 2023.

“In Dublin, residential property prices saw a decrease of 0.2pc, while property prices outside Dublin were 4.5pc higher than a year earlier.”

New home prices are rising faster than second-hand home prices.

The price of new homes in the first three months of this year was 11.1pc higher than in the same quarter of last year.

This compares with an increase of 10.1pc in the year to the fourth quarter and an increase of 6.2pc in the four quarters to Q1 of 2022.

Prices of existing dwellings in the first quarter of 2023 were 3.5pc higher than in corresponding quarter of 2022.

The national index is now 1.3pc above its highest level at the peak of the property boom in April 2007.

Dublin residential property prices are 9.6pc lower than their February 2007 peak, while residential property prices in the Rest of Ireland are 2.2pc higher than their May 2007 peak.

Property prices nationally have increased by 125.8pc from their trough in early 2013.

Dublin residential property prices have risen by 123.8pc from their February 2012 low, whilst residential property prices in the Rest of Ireland are 135.2pc higher than at the trough, which was in May 2013.

Today's News in 90 seconds - July 18th