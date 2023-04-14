Property price hikes slow to 5pc in February – CSO

Houses are not being built fast enough, which means prices keep rising. Photo: Gareth Fuller/PA

Property prices were up again in February but there has been a roll-back in the rapid rises seen up to now.

Residential property prices rose 5pc in the year to February, with prices in rising twice as high outside of Dublin than in the capital.

It marked a slowdown from the 6.1pc rise in the year to January and from double-digit price increases last year, the Central Statistics Office (CSO) said Friday.

Prices rose 3.2pc in Dublin, with apartment prices rising higher than houses.

Outside Dublin, prices were up by 6.4pc, with the price of houses rising at twice the rate of the price of apartments,

The median price of a home purchased in year to February was €310,000.

The highest median price for a home was €630,000, recorded in Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown in south Dublin, while the lowest median price was €152,000 in Longford.

The most expensive area was Blackrock, where the median price of a home was €755,000.

Ballyhaunis in Mayo and Castlerea in Roscommon shared the least expensive price of €130,000.

There were 3,351 home purchases by households at market prices in February.

The figure was down by 6.5pc compared a year earlier.

Asking prices fell in the first three months of the year, according to property website MyHome.ie – it is the third consecutive quarter of values coming down. They were down by 0.3pc in the first quarter, but are up 3.2pc on the year.

Homes are now being sold for just 1pc over asking price compared with 6pc this time last year.

A Daft.ie report had similar findings of falling asking prices for properties.

MyHome.ie said Dublin house prices had fallen for four consecutive months and were now 2pc below the peak levels they hit in September last year.

But the authors of the report say a range of factors mean they do not expect a freefall in prices, something that happened when the Celtic Tiger blew up.