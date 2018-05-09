Woman who couldn't afford London property builds herself a luxury houseboat worth €210,000

With property prices in London continuing to increase, one woman took matters into her own hands and built her own floating dream home.

Karen Boswell, a 35-year-old advertising executive, designed and built her houseboat, which she named Maybe Tomorrow, in just four months.

And the vessel isn’t a shabby abode either - Boswell’s 70ft-long houseboat includes a king-sized bed, two bedrooms, concrete countertops in the kitchen, high ceilings, and a bathroom with a double shower. Speaking to The Times, Boswell revealed that before building the houseboat, she struggled to afford property in London - despite earning a six-figure salary.

When a friend suggested a houseboat as an alternative, Boswell realised she could save a significant amount of money if she created her own home. “I could have afforded a two-bed place in a not-great area or a studio or one-bed somewhere I wouldn't be stabbed walking home, but I wouldn't have had any wiggle room to put a finish on it,” she told The Times of her deposit savings.

So despite her preconception of boats as “weird and cramped,” Boswell decided to give it a try, putting down a deposit of just under €57,000. The advertising executive took out a marine mortgage, which she’ll pay off in just five years, and purchased her new home, a 12ft-wide empty vessel for €137,000.

Boswell had to take out a €23,000 loan to decorate the interior, which she described as “nautical modern chic,” but it was worth it - as the boat is now worth €34,000 more than she paid for it. Now, Boswell pays €9,000 a year to keep the houseboat docked in a private marina in the Grand Union Canal in north-west London and a yearly fee of €3,400 for electricity and a three-yearly hull treatment, which she admits are "not cheap," but worth it.

Houseboats are an affordable option for homeowners (My Floating Home)

As for transportation, Boswell plans to invest in a kayak so she can get from her boat to the supermarket or pub.

Boswell’s luxury London houseboat was featured on the new reality show My Floating Home on More 4 on Wednesday, which follows families as they build their aquatic dream homes.

Independent News Service