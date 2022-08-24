With the ECB likely to bring in two further interest rate hikes this year, strap yourself in for a bumpy ride this winter

If there is one thing households in this country do not need right now it is a rise in European interest rates.

But it seems that is exactly what we are going to get, and not one more this year, but probably two more European Central Bank ( ECB) rate rises.

ECB governors are highly likely to cumulatively raise their key lending rate by 1 percentage point, or even 1.25 percentage points, by the end of this year.

That would mean a tracker mortgage holder, with €200,000 owed, being hit with additional monthly repayments of close to €100.

Read More

This is on top of the July ECB rise which added €45 for someone with a mortgage of that size with 25 years left to pay. This would mean monthly repayments will have risen by almost €140. Over a year this works out at more than €1,600 in additional repayments.

There are around 250,000 homeowners on tracker rates, with around 200,000 mortgage holders on variable rates. These borrowers are vulnerable to rising market interest rates.

The financial hits to household budgets are coming thick and fast.

We have had a mind-blowing 50-plus separate price rise announcements from the various electricity and gas providers in this country since the start of 2021.

This means electricity bills are now around €900 a year higher than they were 18 months ago. Gas bills are around €800 a year higher on average, according to Bonkers.ie. And there is probably more to come with wholesale gas prices at record levels following the move by the Russians to call a “temporary” halt to gas supplies into Europe at the end of this month.

The 1.5 million homeowners that use home-heating oil are paying double what they paid last year for a 1,000 litres, with the price at the moment on average €1,295, according to Oilprices.ie.

Food bills are on course to be €660 more a year than they were last year, according to research company Kantar.

And families with children going back to school, and those going to college, are just now having to shell out huge amounts of money to ensure their offspring get an education.

So why is the ECB pushing ahead with a rate rise? After all, a majority of consumers expect higher ECB interest rates are likely to worsen their financial situation, according to last week’s Consumer Sentiment Index by KBC Ireland.

It seems the ECB is desperate to slay the inflation beast and will not be dissuaded even it plunges Europe into a recession.

The ECB is resorting to the old method of trying to dampen demand in the hope that this will cool the red-hot inflation we are suffering. However, the problem this time is that demand is not what is fuelling inflation but rather energy supply, with the Russians largely to blame for this.

ECB executive board member Isabel Schnabel summed up this view when she said: “Even if we entered a recession, it’s quite unlikely that inflationary pressures will abate by themselves.”

The string of rate rises may well put out the inflation fire, but at the risk of flattening the house in the process. Strap in for a bumpy ride this winter.