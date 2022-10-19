Why the Central Bank decided to ease mortgage lending rules now and what it means for first-time buyers

The Central Bank's change to the rules will be welcomed by buyers. Photo: Sean Dwyer

The Central Bank’s decision to ease strict mortgage lending rules was made against the backdrop of rising interest rates and squeezed supply.

Under-pressure home buyers will get some relief as Central Bank governor Gabriel Makhlouf is set to relax the rule that people can only borrow three-and-a-half times their income.

The amendment to the rule will allow buyers to borrow four times their income in a major boost to first-time buyers in particular.

A single buyer on an income of €50,000 can only borrow €175,000. The new rule will allow them to borrow €200,000.

Easing the loan-to-income rule will raise fears of further upward pressure on house prices, which are already at record levels. It will be seen by some as stoking demand when supply is so short.

However, the easing of the loan-to-income rule comes at a time when mortgage interest rates are rising, which is already restricting what people can borrow.

Central Bank officials believe the current option is prudent given rising mortgage costs overall, plus continuing supply limitations.

Some lenders have raised their interest rates by two percentage points, with AIB Group pushing up all its fixed rates last week by 0.5 percentage points.

Higher living costs are also acting as a constraint on borrowing as buyers have less income after paying for essentials such as fuel and food.

Mortgage broker Michael Dowling said the change to the rules is welcome.

The rules are among the tightest in the EU, where many countries have borrowing limits of four or five times earnings

“It will make a difference, particularly to first-time buyers at a time when mortgage rates are rising,” he said.

Mr Dowling added that borrowers will still be stress-tested to ensure they can afford the mortgage.

Most other countries that have mortgage-lending limits allow people to borrow four times their income.

A chronic lack of homes is seen as the biggest problem for the housing market here.

Relaxing the income rule is a significant development as the Central Bank had been adamant the rules ensured home buyers were not over-borrowing.

It is understood there will be no changes to the part of the lending rules requiring first-time buyers to have a deposit of 10pc, and 20pc for second-time buyers.

The mortgage measures, known as the macroprudential rules, were introduced in 2015 to protect mortgage borrowers and the banks from another destructive, debt-driven financial shock.

The rules limit how much home buyers can borrow, based on their income and the value of the property.

First-time buyers are allowed to take loans up to 90pc of the value of their home, while subsequent buyers have their mortgages capped at 80pc. Buy-to-let (BTL) investors can borrow up to 70pc.

People buying a home had been limited to borrowing three-and-a-half times their income, but that did not apply to BTL buyers.

Banks can make a limited number of exceptions to the rules, but the number of exceptions cannot exceed 10pc of borrowers.

The change comes after the Central Bank announced an extensive review of the entire mortgage limit framework last year to ensure they remain fit for purpose. Because home prices have risen much faster than incomes since the rules came into effect, the economic context has changed radically.

However, the Central Bank has been at pains in the past to stress that the lending limits have acted as a partial brake on runaway house price rises.