Wealth of households soars due to rising property values

THE wealth of households has shot up due to rising property values.

THE wealth of households has shot up due to rising property values.

But renters have very little wealth, according to figures from the Central Statistics Office.

The net wealth of the typical household is now €185,000, up 80pc since 2013.

Statisticians defined net wealth as the property and other assets such as savings and vehicles, less debts like mortgages and credit card balances.

For those who own their home, their net wealth has been calculated as €287,000.

But renters have a net wealth of just €6,000.

The survey of 5,000 people by the CSO is one of the most comprehensive undertaken.

It looks at median net wealth, or the middle or typical wealth of households. This is regarded as more accurate than looking at averages.

The CSO found that close to seven out of 10 households own their own homes.

The median value of these homes was €250,000 in 2018.

Since 2013 the value of homes has risen by €100,000, a 66pc increase.

Those under the age of 35 are least likely to own a home, with a third of them owner occupiers. When it comes to those over the age of 65 some 86pc own their home, the CSO Household Finance and Consumption Survey found.

Online Editors