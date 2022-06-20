Airbnb says it is not to blame for the country’s housing crisis as it proposes a new countrywide register to stop hosts dodging local planning laws.

The company, which has been criticised for drawing rental properties away from the national housing stock, wants the Government to set up a national register so that it can refuse non-registered hosts and landlords.

The move comes as figures for Ireland continue to show far more accommodation available for short-term lets on Airbnb than through rental agencies.

In Dublin, there are 864 full properties listed on Airbnb, compared to just 315 for long-term rent on Daft.ie. In Cork city, the ratio between full properties on Airbnb and Daft.ie is almost three to one.

In an exclusive interview with the Irish Independent, Airbnb’s general manager for northern Europe said that recently introduced regulations aren’t working and that a new register could help clamp down on those dodging the law.

“We know that we have a problem and that Ireland has a problem,” said Amanda Cupples. In asking the Government to create this register, what we’re trying to do is to acknowledge this and to say that we are committed to playing our part in helping to address it. Right now, we have some regulations.

“But they haven’t really worked. What we’re calling for is [for the Government] to give us tools that let us play our part in making sure everyone’s doing the right thing.

“We want home sharing to be a positive, constructive solution to some of Ireland’s challenges rather than being part of the problem.”

Ms Cupples said that a handful of other European countries, including the Netherlands, France and Portugal, have adopted similar systems.

“In the Netherlands, they’ve created a national system that is very simple and digital,” she said. “It has a mechanism by which the local authorities in the Netherlands can inform us if they think someone is breaking the rules, and we can then take action.”

In 2019, Ireland adopted new rental regulations designed to crack down on property owners who cash in on more profitable, less regulated, Airbnb listings.

The new rules require a homeowner to get planning permission to use their dwelling as a commercial rental utility. They also place a limit of 90 days per year for lettings, and no more than 14 days at any one time.

But with Ireland in the grip of a housing crisis, a number of commentators and politicians say that the measures have failed to have an impact.

Last month, Sinn Féin introduced a private members bill that sought to penalise platforms and websites advertising properties that are not in line with planning regulations.

But Ms Cupples rejected accusations that Airbnb is a root cause of housing shortages in Ireland and in Europe.

“It’s not the objective of our business to take housing stock off the long-term market,” she said.

“It’s very difficult as a single platform to address this issue. Airbnb is often used as shorthand for short-term letting and accommodation. But it’s our experience in working with local authorities around the world that for these regulations to be effective, they have to be consistent across the entire sector. Otherwise, people just go from one platform to another. Airbnb is quite pro- regulation.”

Ms Cupples also rejected basic comparisons between the number of Airbnb listings and the number of long-term, regulated rental properties available.

“Just because something is a listing on Airbnb does not mean that it’s available to long-term accommodation,” she said.

“And the fact that there’s an entire home [available on Airbnb] doesn’t mean that that’s an entire home available for long-term rental either.

“We have many hosts who they might travel for work a lot and will rent their house out while they’re away.

“It’s still their home and they still live there.”

Figures from Airbnb claim that a “typical whole home” is let for just three nights a month on average. The company also says that nine out of 10 hosts have just one listed on the platform. Ms Cupples was unable to say how many properties the remaining one in 10 hosts listed, but said that it was “not enough to skew the figures”.

Ms Cupples said that Airbnb has raised the proposal of a national register with the Government and that it is expecting a “positive” response.

“The Government, I believe, is considering this because the rules as currently drafted are not working in the way that they are intended to,” she said.

Airbnb claims that its lettings have injected €600m into the Irish economy and supported 6,000 jobs here.

It also claims that two in three guests staying at Irish Airbnb properties were Irish guests travelling domestically and that the “vast majority” of guests stayed outside of Dublin, creating business for smaller towns.