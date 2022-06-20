| 5.9°C Dublin

exclusive ‘We know we have a problem and Ireland has a problem’ - Airbnb general manager for northern Europe Amanda Cupples

Airbnb says it will block hosts who dodge planning laws

A woman talks on the phone at the Airbnb headquarters in San Francisco. Photo: Reuters/File Photo Expand

Airbnb says it is not to blame for the country’s housing crisis as it proposes a new countrywide register to stop hosts dodging local planning laws.

The company, which has been criticised for drawing rental properties away from the national housing stock, wants the Government to set up a national register so that it can refuse non-registered hosts and landlords.  

