'We have mortgage approval and a significant deposit - but it's a catch 22 when it comes to renting and looking to buy'

Forget avocado toast and living beyond our means - the only reason that so many first-time buyers like myself are waiting until our mid-30s to buy is because of the dysfunctional housing market.

It's a bitter catch 22.

My husband and I have been renting in south Dublin city for five years. Our landlord has already hiked the rent on our one-bed apartment by 25pc to €1,500.

It is a tragic reality that the rent we pay would well pay for a mortgage on a three-bedroom home.

We have mortgage approval and have a significant deposit saved. But we simply can't get on the property ladder as there are too few houses in the areas we want to live.

Our Saturday mornings are a carefully constructed timetable of back-to-back viewings - at which there are dozens of couples just like us.

The Central Bank rules mean there are many others with the same spending power.

And then there are the cash buyers. We've lost out on a house to a cash buyer who offered €5,000 less than us.

We desperately need more houses. There needs to be more pressure on developers who are land hoarding and owners of vacant properties.

But for us, for now, the search goes on.

Irish Independent