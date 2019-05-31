The country's biggest housing development site Poolbeg will be sold within weeks, according to the National Asset Management Agency (Nama).

Wait over? Long-promised huge Poolbeg housing site to be sold by Nama 'in weeks'

The sale of the Poolbeg West Special Development Zone will unleash a long-promised development that aims to relieve some of the housing shortages in Dublin.

The SDZ was announced in May 2016 and was hailed by then-housing Minister Simon Coveney, who said he expected it to be delivered at a pace that would "take people by surprise".

The plan was appealed to An Bord Pleanála, which reviewed the proposals and did not approve it until April this year.

"We are now actively working on a strategy to bring that to the market in the next six to eight weeks," Nama chief executive Brendan McDonagh told a press conference at which the agency announced its 2018 financial results.

Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe hailed the plans to finally move ahead with the development, which he said "has the potential to provide in a very integrated manner 3,500 new homes".

"This site is one of the last remaining large-scale residential development opportunities still available near Dublin city centre and 25pc of all new homes there will be either social or affordable housing," Mr Donohoe said.

Nama has so far funded the development of more than 10,000 housing units and aims to deliver 20,000 over its lifetime.

Overall, the Government has plans to increase new home builds to 25,000 a year by 2020 and to provide 50,000 new social housing units by 2021 from a 2016 base.

Official data for social housing show that there are 70,000 people across the country on waiting lists, although critics say that number has been massaged downwards by the use of private-sector rentals that do not provide permanent housing.

Irish Independent