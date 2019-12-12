Vultures hit owners with interest rate hike 'to test how they react'

A vulture fund that bought a portfolio of distressed mortgages has pushed up the interest rate it charges homeowners, despite being told this could push many into default.

Many of the mortgages are understood to be in default as they were originated by a subprime lender. The move by largest vulture in the State, Promontoria, is seen as a test case, and reflects the fact that vultures now realise that they overpaid for loan portfolios.

Vulture funds have made big returns in commercial property here but the messy mortgage arrears sector is proving a minefield even for Wall Street financiers. Courts are very reluctant to grant repossession orders, and large numbers of homeowners are not engaging.

This is leading to pressure on vultures to make a return on distressed loan books they bought, prompting a number of portfolios to change hands lately. But this is the first time a rate rise has been imposed. This is at a time when mortgage rates in this country are falling.

