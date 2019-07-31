A TD is urging people to sign a petition today calling for the abolishment of "co-living" apartments after An Bord Pleanála gave the green light to a controversial local housing development that has been slammed as "Dickensian".

A TD is urging people to sign a petition today calling for the abolishment of "co-living" apartments after An Bord Pleanála gave the green light to a controversial local housing development that has been slammed as "Dickensian".

'Unaffordable box rooms' - TD on the attack as 'co-living' flats are approved

Solidarity-People Before Profit TD Richard Boyd Barrett said he will be collecting signatures at the development site on Eblana Avenue, Dún Laoghaire, at 12.30pm today.

Bartra Property Ltd plans to build 208 single bedroom units with a communal living space to be shared by tenants at the site of the former schoolhouse.

The only stipulations made by the board were that "in the interests of providing a satisfactory standard of residential amenity for occupants" each bedroom is equipped "with functional kitchens to include cooking hobs".

The size of a proposed living room and library area on each of the four floors must also be enlarged "to incorporate the immediately adjacent 'shared living suite'".

Mr Boyd Barrett called the units "unaffordable, box rooms".

Bartra chief executive Mike Flannery said in a statement the company will go ahead with the project and is looking forward to "delivering this new and innovative form of accommodation".

"Ireland needs new models of housing to cater for changing demographics, living habits and employment patterns. Co-living is one such response to these changes," he said.

