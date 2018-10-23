Architect Dermot Bannon has suggested that building apartments with proper storage areas rather than traditional semi-detached, three-bedroom homes could create a housing solution for Dublin.

'Time to re-imagine our cities - we need to build up, not semi-Ds' - Dermot Bannon

The 'Room to Improve' star told the Irish Independent that the typical housing plan for the city was not working and it was time to "re-imagine" our approach to housing.

"The very obvious thing is that our city isn't dense enough," said Bannon.

"You can live in apartments, if you had proper storage and a green place or parks for kids to play. We tend to build three-bed, four-bed semi-Ds.

"If you look at examples like Barcelona and what's been done there, we need to start re-imagining the city."

The RTÉ architect was speaking as part of a new video campaign with the Construction Industry Federation to promote mental health on construction sites.

With research showing that eight out of 10 people who take their own lives a week are men, and 96pc of construction workers are male, the aim is to promote healthier conversations among workers if someone notices a colleague is having a bad day.

While a site is usually a place of banter and good craic, Bannon said it can also be a lonely place as people come and go without the camaraderie of an office job.

"There are a lot of comings and goings on a site. You could have plumbers one week, joiners come in, a carpenter, who don't all work together.

"So the campaign is just for people to watch out, if someone acts differently to ask them are they ok," said Bannon.

