'Time to re-imagine our cities - we need to build up, not semi-Ds' - Dermot Bannon
Architect Dermot Bannon has suggested that building apartments with proper storage areas rather than traditional semi-detached, three-bedroom homes could create a housing solution for Dublin.
The 'Room to Improve' star told the Irish Independent that the typical housing plan for the city was not working and it was time to "re-imagine" our approach to housing.
"The very obvious thing is that our city isn't dense enough," said Bannon.
"You can live in apartments, if you had proper storage and a green place or parks for kids to play. We tend to build three-bed, four-bed semi-Ds.
"If you look at examples like Barcelona and what's been done there, we need to start re-imagining the city."
The RTÉ architect was speaking as part of a new video campaign with the Construction Industry Federation to promote mental health on construction sites.
With research showing that eight out of 10 people who take their own lives a week are men, and 96pc of construction workers are male, the aim is to promote healthier conversations among workers if someone notices a colleague is having a bad day.
While a site is usually a place of banter and good craic, Bannon said it can also be a lonely place as people come and go without the camaraderie of an office job.
"There are a lot of comings and goings on a site. You could have plumbers one week, joiners come in, a carpenter, who don't all work together.
"So the campaign is just for people to watch out, if someone acts differently to ask them are they ok," said Bannon.
Irish Independent
Related Content
- Councillors consider plans to build cheaper log cabins once labelled 'undesirable'
- Opposition criticises 'absolute scandal' of 3,600 empty homes
- Three-year wait for permission for family keen to build new house
- Time running out: Mother fears she will be left homeless for Christmas by eviction