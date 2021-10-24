The property tax clock is ticking….

Home additions such as garden rooms (above) can increase the value of your home

With only a couple of weeks to go to tell Revenue the value of your home under the new property tax system, it’s time to get cracking if you haven’t yet decided what price to put on your pad. The overhaul of the property tax system — the first in eight years — puts more onus on you than before to get your house valuation right.

The revamp has also brought in a number of changes which you should get up to speed on.

Here are ten things you should know about the new property tax.

1. You must claim your exemption (if you qualify)

There are a number of people who can get off the hook for the property tax — because they qualify for an exemption. Even if you qualify for an exemption, you must still value your property, file a Local Property Tax (LPT) return (where you specify the value of your property) — and claim your exemption.

“Under the old system, you didn’t have to claim the exemption,” said Norah Collender, professional tax leader with Chartered Accountants Ireland and co-author of the 2014 book, Surviving Local Property Tax. To claim your exemption, click the box in your LPT return which relates to the exemption you qualify for. You may need to provide Revenue with documentation to prove you are eligible for the exemption.

2. The ill can now rent their homes with out losing exemption

A rule has been relaxed for those claiming the LPT exemption because serious health issues prevent them from living in their own home.

“Under the previous system, no-one else could live in the property if you were claiming this exemption,” said Collender.

“However, under the new system, it is possible to claim the exemption and have a tenant or a friend live in the property.” You will however not qualify for the exemption if a joint owner is living in the property.

3. You could have to pay property tax even if you never did before

At least 100,000 more homeowners are expected to have to cough up for property tax now due to a cut in the number of LPT exemptions available.

“For example, anyone who bought a home in 2013 fell outside the LPT net — but under the new system, they will fall into the LPT net,” said Collender.

“Other properties previously exempt, but which will now fall into the LPT net, include properties in ‘ghost’ estates and new and previously unused properties purchased from a builder or developer.”

The exemption for pyrite-damaged properties is being phased out, though you may still be entitled to this exemption. The pyrite exemption will not be available to those who meet the current eligibility conditions after July 22, 2023. Those who qualify for the pyrite exemption prior to that date will still be able to claim it for six years.

There is a temporary exemption for owners of mica-damaged homes which allows those who qualify to claim the exemption for six years.

4. You don’t have to pay LPT until your property is fit to live in

All habitable properties built after November 1, 2021 will be liable for LPT — though it could be 2023 or later before you have to pay the tax. “If a property being built isn’t habitable on November 1, 2021, it won’t be liable for the LPT in 2022 — but if it then becomes habitable before November 1, 2022, it will be liable for the LPT in 2023,” said Collender. “In such cases, the value you place on your property will be a retrospective one — that is, the value that would have been placed on the property were it habitable on November 1, 2021.”

5. There is more onus on you to get your valua tion right

You need to decide on the value of your home as at November 1, 2021 — and this value will determine the rate of property tax you pay for the next four years. As was the case when the property tax was first introduced in 2013, you can get Revenue’s estimate of the valuation band that your property falls into on the online valuation tool available on revenue.ie. Don’t simply rely on Revenue’s estimate however.

“Under the previous [LPT] legislation, Revenue would accept a taxpayer’s self-assessment at ‘face value’ where the valuation was made in accordance with Revenue guidance — as long as the property was worth less than €1m,” said Collender.

“That safety valve is now gone. So the LPT is now a fully self-assessed tax — and Revenue can challenge the valuation.”

Understand the limitations of Revenue’s — and indeed any — online valuation tool. “Sometimes online valuation tools will be right; sometimes they won’t be right,” said Pat Davitt, CEO of the Institute of Professional Auctioneers and Valuers (IPAV).

“Even if you got two valuers to put a value on your property, they could each decide on a different value.”

Revenue describes its online valuation tool “as a guide only”. “You are responsible for determining your property’s market value,” states Revenue.

”You should consider the specifics of your property in comparison to other properties in your area. Your property may have unique features which you should take into account.”

To help decide on the correct valuation for your home, consult the Property Price Register (PPR) and property websites such as daft.ie or myhome.ie, advised Collender. You could also check information from local estate agents or property adverts..

“If after doing that, you still don’t think you’ve got the information that will help you determine the price of your specific home, get a professional valuation,” said Collender.

“And keep that research so that you’re able to back up your valuation if Revenue ask you to justify it.”

6. Gardens and home offices count

The value you put on your home needs to reflect your garden and any other lands or amenities that come with your property, such as a driveway, parking space, garage, shed or home office.

Where you have more than one acre of land around the property, you only need to take up to one acre of land into account.

The part of the land that you value is the part that is most associated with enjoyment of your property (such as a garden or yard).

“Those who have added a garden room or office to their home need to consider how much it added to the market value of their home,” said Collender.

7. You must value your property every four years

Under the property tax overhaul, property valuations will be conducted every four years — rather than the current three years.

Mind you, it’s been over eight years since properties have been revalued for the purpose of the property tax — as revaluations due in 2016 (three years after the LPT was first introduced) were deferred on a number of occasions.

8. It’s easier to defer your property tax

You may now be able to defer paying your property tax even if you couldn’t before — because of an increase in the income thresholds for such deferrals.

For LPT paid up to 2021, the income thresholds were €15,000 for a single person or €30,000 for a couple.

For the LPT due for 2022, the income thresholds are €18,000 for a single person and €30,000 for a couple — where the property owners have no mortgage.

Income thresholds for partial deferral (where you postpone paying part of your bill) have been increased from €25,000 to €30,000 for a single person and €35,000 to €42,000 for a couple — where there is no mortgage.

A further allowance is permitted for those with mortgages — as long as the mortgages were taken out before November 2020.

Furthermore, the interest rate charged on deferred property tax will fall from 4pc to 3pc next year.

9. The housing boom may not push up your prop erty tax bill

Although property prices have soared since the LPT was first introduced, a redesign of the property tax system should mean that most people will not see a big jump in their LPT bill, according to Collender.

“To account for rising prices, the LPT has been redesigned to widen the LPT bands,” said Collender.

So even if your property has increased in price, it may still fall into the LPT band which corresponds to the rate of property tax that you previously paid. “However, people with high-value properties could see a big jump [in their LPT bill],” said Collender.

10. Your council could be to blame for your higher property tax bill

Even if your LPT rate will be the same for 2022 as it was previously, you could be facing a higher property tax bill this year — due to the decision taken by 22 local authorities to increase the LPT base rates in their areas. Local authorities have the power to either increase or decrease the base tax rates by up to 15pc.

The councils that have increased the base rate for 2022 by the highest amount allowed (15pc) are Cavan, Clare, Donegal, Kilkenny, Leitrim, Limerick City and County Council, Longford, Monaghan, Sligo, Offaly and Roscommon.

This could see many homeowners in those areas struggling to pay their LPT for 2022.

