Students forced to enter accommodation market at high end as rents soar

College students are being forced to enter the top end of the rental market because there is a shortage of available properties at the average price across the country.

This comes as students are still without accommodation for the current academic year.

Rent prices nationally rose at an annual rate of 5.6pc in the second quarter of this year, according to the latest report from Daft.ie.

This makes it the highest year-on-year increase since mid-2019.

According to research by the Irish Independent last week, searches for off-campus accommodation at the average rental price for each of the country’s third-level colleges yielded only a handful of available options.

Few were within walking ­distance of campus.

In Kildare, there was no off-campus accommodation available for the average monthly rent for Maynooth University students.

In Cork, there were no available properties for the average rental price within a 10km radius of either college.

In Dublin, students at any of the capital’s six universities or institutes of technology searching for available off-campus accommodation are offered only a handful of available options in the city centre at the average rental price. The average rent in the city centre is €1,985.

The choices across three property websites were limited to paying up to €950 a month for a room in a two-bed house in Drumcondra, €925 for a room in a two-bed apartment in Temple Bar or, a number of one-bed and two-bed apartments available in the city centre at the average price.

In Cork, the average monthly rent for a property in the city jumped 9.1pc on last year to €1,524.

For those attending Cork Institute of Technology, not one property search yielded a result for an available house-share at the average monthly rent in the surrounding

areas.

There were just two available properties in Cork for below the average rental price for the area, both a 10km journey from UCC in Rochestown.

In the west, a search across three different property websites resulted in just four properties available at the average rental price that could cater for students attending NUI Galway and the Galway-Mayo Institute of Technology GMIT, none within walking distance of either college. The average monthly rent in Galway is €1,443. This is an increase of 9pc on last year.

For those attending the Mayo campus of the GMIT, there are only two properties listed in Castlebar across three property websites.

For €800 a month, you can rent a two-bed apartment on Thomas Street.

Another two-bed apartment is available at the same price in Turlough village, 10km from the campus.

The average price of rent in Mayo is €847, an increase of 15.8pc on last year.

And in Sligo, with an average rent at €883 a month (up 14.5pc on last year), a search for accommodation priced under €900 only resulted in one apartment.

Limerick city has an average monthly rent of €1,337 – this figure has risen by 9.8pc in the last year.

The city has very limited options for renters on a budget.

The search for properties at the average price and below yielded just three results – each a one-bed apartment.

In Kildare, any students at Maynooth University with hopes of living in a house-share off-campus with friends will be disappointed.

Not one property for the average rental price or below could be found.

In Donegal, just one house-share was available at the average monthly rent of €744.

There is more choice in Kerry and Carlow for students attending Institutes of Technology there, with landlords renting accommodation on a room-by-room basis.

Findings include a double room in a four-bed house in Tralee costing €400 a month, while a room in a five-bed apartment in Carlow town costs €380 a month.