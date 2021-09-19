| 11.9°C Dublin

Students forced to enter accommodation market at high end as rents soar

As colleges reopen, options for off-campus accommodation dwindle

This two-bed apartment in Dublin's Temple Bar costs almost €2,000 a month. Photo: Daft Expand

College students are being forced to enter the top end of the rental market because there is a shortage of available properties at the average price across the country.

This comes as students are still without accommodation for the current academic year.

Rent prices nationally rose at an annual rate of 5.6pc in the second quarter of this year, according to the latest report from Daft.ie.

