Steady take-up for scheme that helps bridge the gap for squeezed home buyers

THERE has been steady take-up by home buyers of a scheme that that provides funding for people to buy their own homes.

Some 750 new buyers have been approved for the State’s First Home scheme since it was launched six months ago.

It comes as the home prices for the scheme have been upped in a move that should ensure more people qualify for it.

The €400m fund helps first-time buyers bridge the gap between their mortgage, deposit and the price of a new home.

Under the scheme the State provides an interest-free stake of up to 30pc in the home.

In an update, Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien said 750 buyers in 23 counties have been approved by the Scheme and have received eligibility certificates. A joint application is counted as one buyer, not two.

A further 254 applications are currently being processed, with approvals expected to issue shortly in many of these cases.

A total of 2,433 potential buyers have registered their interest in the scheme. This is made up of 1,089 individual buyers and 1,344 couples.

The average purchase price for completed purchases is €370,000.

And the average support being provided by First Home in these cases is €71,000. This works out at 19pc of the average purchase price.

Most of the certs issued have been for buyers in Dublin, Kildare, Meath and Wicklow, with the remaining third spread across 19 counties throughout Ireland.

Mr O’Brien said: “The First Home Scheme is going from strength to strength and I am pleased to see that over 1,000 applications have been approved already or are in progress.”

He said he is confident that there will be significant take-up of the scheme this year.

It is expected to cover the purchase of 8,000 new homes over the next four years, Mr O’Brien has said.

The First Home scheme is designed to bridge the gap for those whose income is too low to get them a big enough mortgage to buy their first home.

The shared equity scheme was rolled out last July, with €400m funding from the Government.

The three main banks have signed up to the scheme which will see the State providing an interest-free stake of up to 30pc in the home.

Under the scheme, the purchase of new-build homes is to be jointly funded by the State and participating mortgage lenders.

AIB, Bank of Ireland and Permanent TSB are on board for the scheme, with other lenders expected to sign up.

The flagship First Homes scheme in the Government’s Housing For All strategy will have no income limits for those who apply for it.

However, there are limits on the value of properties that will qualify for the scheme in each local authority area.

Last month Mr O’Brien published the outcome of the first of its scheduled twice-yearly reviews of the price ceilings that apply to qualifying homes.

Its first review will result in increases of up to €75,000 in 30 of Ireland’s 31 local authority areas.

The changes will mean thousands of more first-time buyers will now qualify for the scheme.

The new price ceilings will include houses with prices of up to €475,000 in the scheme, depending on their location.

The review also means that every new house valued at €325,00 or less will be eligible for the scheme, irrespective of its location in Ireland.

The new price ceilings took effect from the start of this month.

The scheme is aimed at the squeezed middle, those who are caught paying sky-high rents.

These people are earning too much to qualify for social housing, but too little to qualify for a mortgage in a property market where values are back close to Celtic Tiger peaks.