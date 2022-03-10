Spiralling rents: Renting a home now costs €300,000 more than a mortgage

The gap between the cost of renting and buying a home has widened to record levels, the Irish Independent can reveal.

Spiralling rents and falling mortgage rates mean it is now up to €300,000 more expensive to rent than buy over a 30-year period.

In more than three-quarters of the country, monthly rents tot up to more than €100,000 above the equivalent mortgage repayments over 30 years, according to an analysis by mortgage broker MoneySherpa.ie.

The analysis looks at how rents now compare with the equivalent monthly mortgage payments on the same properties region by region. The Daft.ie rental report was used to make the comparison.

It found the gap is now higher than ever, with the cost of renting over 30 years now up to €297,000 more than a 30-year mortgage for the same property.

The combination of “trapped” renters and a shortage of new rental supply has led to the spiralling rental inflation seen in the recent Daft.ie report, with rents up 10.3pc in the past year on average across the country.

MoneySherpa.ie’s Mark Coan said in most of the country the cost of renting over 30 years was €100,000 more than the equivalent mortgage repayments over 30 years.

West County Dublin showed the highest difference at €297,000 more in rent paid over 30 years versus the monthly repayments with a 30-year fixed rate mortgage.

Even in sought-after South County Dublin, it is €100 less a month to service a mortgage than pay rent.

In Leitrim, those who can secure a mortgage will pay €230 a month less than a renter.

Mr Coan said the findings raised questions about the Central Bank lending rules that restrict buyers to borrowing three-and-a-half times their income.

The regulator is reviewing the rules at the moment but no major changes are expected.

However, it emerged this week that the Bank of England is considering dropping its affordability test for mortgage borrowers.

This specifies a “stress interest rate” for lenders to consider when assessing a potential borrower’s ability to repay a mortgage over time.

Mr Coan said his analysis “raises some significant questions about the current Central Bank lending rules, which are in effect creating a chasm between those who can afford property and those that ­cannot”.

He said that those that could meet the current lending rules will pay more than €100,000 less to live in their home for 30 years and create an asset that they can pass onto the next generation.

“Those that can’t, even though they are paying a monthly rent that would be more than their mortgage repayments, are €100,000 worse off and will accumulate no assets after paying 30 years of rent.”

The MoneySherpa.ie boss said the fact that fixed-rate mortgages were now available for 30-year terms meant there was less risk of current renters defaulting on their mortgage than on their rapidly rising rents. “The Central Bank lending rules have to change – and change soon – to reflect that new reality.”

But both the ESRI and Central Bank have produced academic papers showing that property prices would be even higher without the lending limits.

The most recent official figures show property prices rose by 14pc annually in 2021.

Professor at the ESRI Kieran McQuinn said recently that easing of the mortgage rules at this stage “would be very dangerous”.

Central Bank deputy governor Sharon Donnery has said house prices would have been 25pc higher without the mortgage rules.

But Mr Coan said: “The idea that relaxing the rules will inflate housing costs further is misguided. Housing cost inflation is due to lack of supply and is already here in the form of rising rents. Relaxing the rules will simply allow more people to own their own homes and help become financially secure.”

The rules restrict the loan-to-value limits on a mortgage to between 70pc and 90pc of the value of a property.

A separate loan-to-income rule restricts consumers to borrowing three-and-half times their salary.