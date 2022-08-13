Soaring property prices and rising mortgage rates add up to nightmare scenario for would-be homebuyers

Property prices have returned to rates of increases last seen during the Celtic Tiger bubble.

This is combining with rising mortgage interest rates and restrictions on some home-loan lending to put the squeeze on home buyers.

First-time buyers have been hoping for a long time that the red-hot property market would have by now shown signs of easing off.

The rise in building costs – making it more expensive to renovate for those buying second-hand homes – the aggressive rate-rising path the European Central Bank ( ECB) has now embarked upon, along with ever-increasing property prices and out-of-control rents are coming together to create a nightmare scenario for potential buyers.

The bad news for potential new buyers is coming thick and fast.

In the past few weeks the European Central Bank put up its key lending rates by a higher-than-expected 0.5 percentage points.

And has warned of more to come before the end of the year.

Hot on the heels of that was the revelation in the Irish Independent that non-bank lender ICS Mortgages is severely limiting its lending in what amounts to a temporary shutdown.

Few first-time buyers will qualify under ICS’s new criteria – couples must have a joint income of €100,000, can only get a mortgage if they have a 20pc deposit, and can only borrow two-and-half times their income.

Then came the announcement from Avant Money, which has been the most competitive lender in the market, that it was hiking its lending rates by up to 1 percentage point.

Avant entered the market with the headline lowest rate of 1.95pc in September 2020, this rate has now increased to 2.25pc.

Market funding costs have risen sharply this year and with one ECB rate change already announced, more are anticipated, the lender said.

The changes will impact new borrowers, and not those on existing fixed rates with the Spanish-owned lender.

Avant Money’s three-year fixed rate product increases by 0.30 percentage points.

With the new rates now starting from 2.25pc. Avant Money’s four-year and five-year fixed rate products will increase by 0.50 percentage points.

The seven-year fixed rate product increases by 0.70 percentage points.

And the Avant Money 10-year fixed rates, one of most popular products lately, are going up by 1 percentage point.

Avant Money offers longer term fixed rate ‘One Mortgages’ with terms fixed up to 30 years.

The cost of these mortgages will increase by 1 percentage point.

Even with rate increases of 0.5 percentage points on the Avant four and five-year fixed rates it continues to remain lower than some of the pillar banks’ existing business rate offerings, according to Martina Hennessy of broker Doddl.ie.

On top of rising rates, for those renting and trying to save for a deposit the news was also grim.

Price rises for new rentals have hit an all-time high, with supply at its lowest level since Daft.ie records began in 2006.

The cost of accommodation shot up by 12.6pc in the three months to June when compared to the same period last year, according to the Daft.ie asking price survey.

With so much negative news on rents and mortgages it might not be unreasonable to expect property price rises to start easing off.

Not a bit of it, according to the latest property price index from the Central Statistics Office (CSO).

Property prices were up 14.1pc in June, with an 11.8pc rise in Dublin, the CSO said.

It said its property price index is now at its most elevated level since the boom back in April 2007.

Prices outside Dublin were up by 16pc in the year to June.

CSO statistician Viacheslav Voronovich said: “The national index has now reached the value of 163.6 points, which is equal to its highest level at the peak of the property boom in April 2007.”

The median, or mid-point, price paid for a property in the 12 months to the end of June was €290,000, the CSO said.

The lowest median price for a house in the 12 months to June 2022 was €140,000 in Longford.

While the highest median price was €605,000 in Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown, Dublin.

This means prices are now so high in Dublin that it would take between nine and 10 times the typical income to afford a property.

The property and rental markets are deeply dysfunctional.

No wonder a recent Economic and Social Research Institute study found that the share of 25 to 34-year-olds living independently and owning their own homes has fallen dramatically from 60pc in 2004 to just 27pc in 2019.

The positive here is that property prices cannot keep rising at this rate.

The Institute of Professional Auctioneers & Valuers (IPAV) reckons that inflation running at 9.1pc and rising interest rates will take some of the steam out of the red-hot property market.

IPAV chief executive Pat Davitt said the CSO index is already showing a slowing in the rate of increase in recent months, and said housing supply was increasing.

Worth bearing in mind too is that the CSO property prices index figures are reflective of deals done months ago.

It will take a while for the index to tell us what is happening in the market right now.

The Government’s help-to-buy scheme remains in place.

And has been complemented with the First Home shared equity scheme.

Will prices crash?

After all we are still living with the consequences of the Celtic Tiger property price bubble and subsequent collapse.

It seems that property is again dragging us down.

But this time banks have been prevented from over-lending and borrowers from over-borrowing by strict Central Bank mortgage lending rules.

That does not mean that there will not be a major slowdown in the rate of property price rises in the coming months.

And an orderly slowdown would be most welcome.