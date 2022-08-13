| 14.5°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Soaring property prices and rising mortgage rates add up to nightmare scenario for would-be homebuyers

Martina Hennessy, Managing Director of doddl.ie. Photo: Conor McCabe Photography Expand
Study found the share of 25 to 34-year-olds living independently and owning their own homes has fallen dramatically. Stock image Expand

Close

Martina Hennessy, Managing Director of doddl.ie. Photo: Conor McCabe Photography

Martina Hennessy, Managing Director of doddl.ie. Photo: Conor McCabe Photography

Study found the share of 25 to 34-year-olds living independently and owning their own homes has fallen dramatically. Stock image

Study found the share of 25 to 34-year-olds living independently and owning their own homes has fallen dramatically. Stock image

/

Martina Hennessy, Managing Director of doddl.ie. Photo: Conor McCabe Photography

Charlie Weston Twitter Email

Property prices have returned to rates of increases last seen during the Celtic Tiger bubble.

This is combining with rising mortgage interest rates and restrictions on some home-loan lending to put the squeeze on home buyers.

Related topics

More On ECB

Most Watched

Privacy