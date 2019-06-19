Sky-high: At €15,000-a-month, this four-bed penthouse proving too pricey

A four-bedroom apartment in south Dublin which is up for rent for €15,000-a-month has struggled to attract prospective tenants.

As the Government denies an assertion by the UN that housing in Ireland is "unaffordable", the Irish Independent viewed one of the most expensive properties advertised on the rental market.

The Galileo Penthouse in The Residences on the Shelbourne Road, Ballsbridge, occupies the entire ninth floor, has a private lift and 2,400 sq ft of living space.

The first-time let was previously available for €19,000-a-month but the rent was recently lowered.

Built by the Comer Group, the entire Number One Ballsbridge development consists of 88 high-end apartments which have set a new record for the city's highest rents.

The penthouse is the largest in the complex, while rent for the smaller three-bed apartments costs €5,500-a-month.

It is marketed as "by far the most prestigious and best rental accommodation ever offered to the Dublin market".

During the viewing, the estate agent said there are currently no offers for the property, which has been advertised for several months. When asked about the decision to decrease the rent, he said the apartment "wasn't worth €20,000".

"The best thing about the property is definitely the private roof terrace," he added.

The property has undergone two redesigns and the estate agent said plans to increase the living space and remove one of the bedrooms are being considered.

He revealed inquiries have been received from people working at companies such as Coca Cola but nobody has yet committed to the one-year lease.

The complex is soon to include a destination spa and health club with feature infinity and thermal pool.

Each apartment will include one gym membership only, with the other tenants having to pay up to €300-a-month to join.

Other high-end apartments recently advertised on the market include a €20,000 penthouse in the prestigious Capital Dock in Dublin's south docklands.

Elsewhere in Ballsbridge, a five-bedroom, 4,500 sq ft Victorian house unfurnished is available for €15,000-a-month.

