Six ways the odds are stacking against first-time buyers

Rising prices, restricted supply of new homes and cuckoo funds among issues facing first-time buyers

Charlie Weston Twitter Email

A NUMBER of factors have come together to smash the dreams of first-time buyers trying to secure the keys to their own home.

The factors might not be fatal to the ambitions of want-to-be buyers on their own. But combined they add to up to much more than the sum of their parts.

They include rising prices, restricted supply of new homes, cuckoo funds snapping up new builds, Fianna Fáil's controversial housing plan, mortgages not being granted to people on the wage subsidy scheme, and Central Bank lending rules.

