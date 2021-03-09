Six ways the odds are stacking against first-time buyers

A NUMBER of factors have come together to smash the dreams of first-time buyers trying to secure the keys to their own home.

The factors might not be fatal to the ambitions of want-to-be buyers on their own. But combined they add to up to much more than the sum of their parts.

They include rising prices, restricted supply of new homes, cuckoo funds snapping up new builds, Fianna Fáil's controversial housing plan, mortgages not being granted to people on the wage subsidy scheme, and Central Bank lending rules.

Prices keep rising

Property prices increased nationally by 2.2pc last year, according to the Central Statistics Office. It was the fastest annual rate of rise in 17 months.

Almost half of prospective homebuyers believe prices will rise by up to 10pc in the coming year, according to the survey of 2,521 people by MyHome.ie.

This represents a wholesale shift in opinion since last year.

Last November just quarter of respondents said the same, while only 15pc agreed with that sentiment last August.

Restricted supply

One of the main reasons prices are on the up is because there has been so little construction output in the last year due to the Level 5 restrictions.

Construction activity is not expected to fully start again until April at the earliest.

The Banking and Payments Federation has said the construction sector has gained more experience in terms of increasing output after the first lockdown last year.

This means the banking body expects completion numbers this year to be at least similar to levels in 2020 at around 21,000 units.

But this is well short of demand, with most experts saying we need 30,000-plus new homes a year to satisfy demand.

And despite the tepid output of the builders demand for housing continues to be strong.

Many potential homebuyers continue to be largely insulated from Covid-related job losses and income drops.

Six in ten prospective buyers have been able to save more money for a deposit since the onset of Covid-19 last year.

These means those potential buyers whose jobs have been impacted by the lockdowns are on the back foot.

Cuckoo funds

Want-to-be buyers are not just competing with each other, they are expected to vie against well-funded private investor funds, and State housing bodies with funding from the State.

First-time buyers accounted for around 53pc of mortgage drawdowns by value last year, but cuckoo funds and State-backed charities can pay cash.

Cuckoo funds and State-supported housing bodies now account for a quarter of all market transactions. This is up from 3pc in 2010, according to the Banking and Payments Federation.

Private investor funds are now a major force in the housing market. They have been dubbed cuckoo funds as they are accused of displacing first-time buyers.

Government policies

Critics of Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien accuse him of promoting policies that will push up prices. Mr O’Brien strongly rejects this line of argument.

But his €75m Shared Equity housing scheme has been branded a developers’ charter because of claims it will bump up the profits of big builders, and increase house prices.

The London School of Economics found that a similar scheme in the UK led to a 6pc rise in house prices, while share prices soared for some British home building firms.

Concerns about the Shared Equity plan have also been raised by the Economic and Social Research Institute, the Central Bank and the former Secretary General at the Department of Public Expenditure, Robert Watt. And there has been considerable political opposition in the Dáil.

State work subsidies

People who are temporarily out of work due to the lockdowns, and are on the pandemic unemployment payment (PUP), are finding it almost impossible to get mortgage approval.

Nor is it easy to get the go-ahead to borrow if mortgage applicants are on the Temporary Wage Subsidy Scheme (EWSS).

A number of lenders are saying a straight ‘no’ to buyers if one or more of a couple is on the subsidy scheme.

Some lenders are also getting cold feet even if applicants are not on the subsidy scheme, but their employer has been availing of it for other staff in the firm.

This is despite Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe arguing last summer that “participation in the wage subsidy scheme should not be a reason for treating an applicant in a different way”.

Lending limits

The Central Bank’s lending limits have not gone away and continue to be a difficult hurdle for many buyers to overcome.

The rules mean first-time buyers need a deposit of at least 10pc, and can only borrow three-and-a-half times their incomes.

This loan-to-income limit is stricter than in other countries but is in place to stop banks over-lending again as they did in the lead-up last financial crash.

Combine this with some of the most expensive mortgages in Europe, and the odds are stacked against potential buyers.