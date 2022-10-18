Rising prices mean home buyers are getting older

HOME buyers are getting older as people struggle to get the funds together for a house deposit.

The typical age of all buyers is now 39, up from 35 in 2010.

And 60pc of homes are now bought jointly, figures from the Central Statistics Office (CSO) show..

It comes as separate figures show home prices are now above the levels they reached at the height of the Celtic Tiger.

For sole purchasers, the median age rose from 34 to 41 between 2010 and last year.

When it comes to joint buyers the typical, or median, age when they get hold of the keys has gone from 35 to 38.

The oldest buyers are in Wexford, with the typical age now 49.

Younger buyers are to be found in Dublin city, with the median age 38 in the capital.

For joint purchasers, the highest median age was 47 in Kerry with the joint lowest being in Kildare, South Dublin and Meath at 36.

When it comes to income, the CSO found that buyers typically have an income of €71,300 across the State level.

This is way up from the median income in 2012 which was €48,600.

For sole purchasers, the median income rose from €34,500 in 2012 to €46,000 last year.

For joint purchasers, the typical income has risen €67,300 to €87,700 over the last nine years.

Joint purchasers with children had a typical income of €92,300 last year.

Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown had the highest gross income for joint purchasers of €137,900 in 2021, followed by Dublin City at €108,200 and Fingal at €99,200.

The lowest values for gross income for joint purchasers were in Longford at €60,300, Cavan at €63,400, and Monaghan at €63,600.

Last year saw 46,420 residential dwellings bought, up from 19,300 in 2010.

The proportion of properties which were purchased jointly increased from 47pc in 2010 to 60pc in 2021, likely to reflect how expensive it is to buy a home.

Last year the median price of a residential dwelling was €280,000, while joint purchasers with children paid the highest median price at €322,000.

Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown was the region with the highest median price for both sole and joint purchasers at €480,000 and €640,000, according to the CSO publication ‘Characteristics of Residential Property Purchasers 2010-2019’.

Longford had the lowest median price for sole purchasers at €120,000 in 2021 and also for joint purchasers at €154,000.

Statisticians found that most people buying a home gave an address in the area where the location of the house.

In Cork, nine in 10 buyers bought a dwelling in Cork.

This was the highest proportion in Ireland, followed closely by Dublin.

From 2010 to last year nearly one in four people who bought a property in Donegal gave an address outside Ireland, the largest share in the State.

Most of these addresses were in Northern Ireland.

Seven in 10 purchases of residential dwellings were joint transactions with a male and female.

Just over one in 10 were male sole purchasers while a further one in 10 were female sole purchasers.

CSO statistician Seán O’Connor said: “Of the 46,420 dwellings purchased in 2021, Dublin City was the local authority with the largest number of transactions at 5,080, while Monaghan had the fewest with 300.

“Kildare had the largest share in 2021 of joint transactions, with 71.1pc (1,970) of purchases by a joint purchaser.”

He said the joint share was smallest in Longford at 48pc.