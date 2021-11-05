THE website of the Revenue Commissioners crashed last night as thousands of people were attempting the file a property tax return.

The outage is likely to have been one of the main factors for a decision being taken by tax officials late last night to extend the deadline for filing a return from this Sunday to next Wednesday.

And with 1 million returns made it has has emerged that around 300,000 homes have been valued at under €200,000, the latest updated statistics from Revenue show.

Revenue has been forced to extend the deadline for filing a property tax return citing “worry and stress for property owners” caused by the first revaluation of the charge since it was introduced.

Homeowners have also expressed annoyance at an inability to get through to the Revenue’s local property tax (LPT) telephone helpline.

Between Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday panicked homeowners have flooded the Revenue’s helpline with 80,000 calls made in the three days.

Now it has emerged that Revenue’s LPT online service crashed between 8pm and 9pm last night, a period when it is understood that thousands of homeowners were attempting to file their return.

Asked about the crash, a spokesperson said: “Revenue’s online systems are monitored closely. Our LPT online service experienced a minor technical issue last night at around 8pm. This issue was subsequently resolved just after 9pm and Revenue has not seen or received any further reports of issues or service degradation since.”

The tax authority said the online service is now fully operational, and more than 20,000 returns have been filed so far this morning.

Property owners can manage their LPT record, and file their LPT Return via myAccount, Revenue’s Online System (ROS) or the LPT Online portal, it said.

Meanwhile, the latest data from Revenue shows that returns for 964,600 properties were filed by Thursday evening.

Some 31pc of homeowners have valued their homes under €200,000.

This represents 302,000 of the LPT filings submitted by Thursday evening.

Another 206,000 filings submitted have a valuation of under €262,500.

This means that close to 53pc of homes where a filing has been submitted so far are estimated by the owners to be worth less than €262,500.

The high number of properties with such low valuations has raised suspicions that some homeowners are deliberately undervaluing their homes for the tax.

Revenue said there is a high level of engagement with it from homeowners anxious to pay the tax.

But it acknowledged that having to engage with tax officials “can cause a degree of worry and stress for property owners who do not have a reason to engage directly with Revenue on an ongoing basis”.

“Revenue is also very conscious that this is the first revaluation for LPT since it was first introduced over eight years ago,” it said.

“In light of this and having regard to the fact that the return filing deadline falls on Sunday, Revenue has extended the LPT Return filing deadline to 5pm next Wednesday, 10 November 2021.”

Homeowners are required to submit a value for their home, update their records with Revenue and indicate how they will pay, by the deadline.

Even those who have been paying the tax since it was introduced have to file a submission with a new valuation for their home and update their details with Revenue.

Letters sent to 1.4 million homeowners in the past few weeks from Revenue give them an estimated property tax liability.

But owners have been told to check the valuation and tell the tax authority what they think their property is worth.

Revenue has extended the operating hours for its telephone helpline for the days leading up to the extended deadline of 5pm on Wednesday. It can be contacted at 01-7383626.