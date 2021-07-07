Revenue: Bidding wars won’t spark rise in property tax bills

Bidding wars that pushed up house prices in recent months will not be allowed to vastly inflate Local Property Tax bills, Revenue has insisted.

Homeowners in areas where prices have soared following Celtic Tiger-style bids have been concerned ahead of the first LPT valuation in eight years.

In one example, a four-bed house in Rathmines, Dublin, which went on sale with an asking price of €685,000, attracted bids of more than €1.2m.

The Covid pandemic, which put construction on ice for several months, has contributed to the pressure, as has a serious lack of supply of family homes.

However, Revenue is insisting it will take a broader view and not reply on recent values that may have been inflated by “quite exceptional market conditions”.

Keith Walsh, senior economist at the Revenue Commissioners, said what properties are selling for recently was “probably less of an indicator of what the actual underlying value is”.

“When we’re preparing that valuation guidance, trying to look at average prices in an area, or any particular area in the country, what we won’t be doing is over-relying or relying too heavily on the more recent values because the more recent values are not necessarily reflective of the underlying market conditions,” he told the Oireachtas Housing Committee.

“They’re reflective of a bidding war for a particular property in a market of very constrained supply.”

Mr Walsh was responding to questions from Inde- pendent TD Richard O’Donoghue, who raised concerns that people selling their homes for “stupid prices” and moving elsewhere were leaving behind former neighbours who could face higher property tax bills.

Mr Walsh accepted that as a self-assessed tax, it was difficult for a homeowner to put a value on their home, but said they should not take account of any bidding wars in their area.

“If you see a property down the road that was listed for a certain price and there was a bidding war and it came in and the final sale value was double that, I don’t think that final sales value – the double value – is necessarily what I would expect to see on a Local Property Tax return,” he said.

“So I would hope that people will be able to look at their local area and will be able to try and judge at least to some extent what properties have sold, what properties might have been inflated and what maybe the true underlying value is.”

Guidance will be provided to homeowners in the coming months to try to address this issue.

Revenue had adjusted the property tax bands on the basis of a 75pc increase in house prices since 2013.

The closer a property is in value to this 75pc increase, the more likely a homeowner’s LPT liability will remain the same as it is now.

The Revenue official said the last time Revenue issued valuations to homeowners in May 2013, 43pc stuck with the tax authority’s valuation, while 41pc returned a lower valuation and 16pc a higher one.

Mr Walsh said there is a “strong presumption of honesty” on the part of the taxpayer, but there are two main compliance checks carried out by Revenue.

These are checking whether a home valued at a certain price is an outlier compared with other homes in that area and using stamp duty returns on home sales.

A spokesperson for Revenue said it would be updating its guidance to homeowners to take account of forthcoming property tax legislation and “certain other relevant factors”.