Revealed: County-by-county rent increases, with just 1,000 homes available to rent countrywide

Rental prices for new tenancies have shot up in the past year

An extreme shortage of properties to rent is being blamed for a record surge in the cost of accommodation.

Rents for new tenancies shot up by 14pc in the three months to September when compared with a year earlier, according to a report by Daft.ie.

The average rent nationwide for a new tenancy is now €1,698 a month. This is more than double the €764 being charged in 2011.

The annual inflation rate of 14.1pc nationally is the highest ever recorded in the Daft.ie Report since its launch in 2006. Across the country there were just 1,087 homes available to rent at the start of this month.

This is down by a quarter on the same date a year ago, and roughly a quarter the average level of availability during the 2015 to 2019 period.

Rental costs in Dublin were roughly similar to those nationwide, but in Cork the rate of rise is slightly lower at 12pc.

However, in the cities of Galway, Limerick and Waterford it was higher, ranging from 16.4pc in Galway to 17.4pc in Waterford.

Outside the cities, the average annual increase in market rents was just below 14pc.

Daft.ie report author Ronan Lyons said the increase in market rents around the country is driven by extraordinary shortages in the availability of rental accommodation.

Dublin rents are now averaging €2,258 a month.

In Cork the monthly rent is over €1,700, with a similar figure for Galway.

Limerick city rents looking for a new tenancy can expect to shell out €1,600 a month, with the cost put at €1,357 in Waterford city, and €1,318 in the rest of the country.

The figures are asking prices for new rental tenancies.

In a separate section of the Daft.ie report, it shows that average rents paid by sitting tenants have increased by 2.5pc over the last year.

Since the introduction of Rent Pressure Zones in 2016, rents of sitting tenants have increased by 17pc on average, compared with an average increase in open-market rents of nearly 75pc over the same period, Prof Lyons said.

He said: “The compelling evidence from the rental market in Ireland over the last two decades – and reaffirmed in very clear terms in the last few months – is that, for any given level of rental demand, the best cure for high rent is supply.”

The economist, who is Associate Professor of Economics at Trinity College Dublin, said the collapse in the number of homes to rent in the past 18 months was putting huge upward pressure on rental costs.

“This has been confirmed in these latest figures, which show record quarterly and annual increases in market rents, despite rents already being at very high levels,”

he said.

Government policy recognised a few years ago that supply of new rental homes was critical to addressing the shortage.

However, there are signs that the Government plans to scrap the build-to-rent planning classification, often referred to as cuckoo funds, that is pre-funding apartments for rent.

Prof Lyons said the built-to-rent system had helped generate a pipeline of tens of thousands of new rental homes that are now coming on stream and represent the best hope for alleviating the chronic shortages in the rental market.

If that system goes, the policymakers must have a clear plan on how tens of thousands of new rental homes will be delivered this decade in all major towns and cities, he said.

The Economic and Social Research Institute said recently that high rents are pushing young people to the brink of poverty.

In a report, it found that one third of people on the poverty line are working full-time and have third-level degrees.