Rental caps keep a lid on price hikes but can lower supply, ESRI finds

Putting a cap on rent rises has worked to keep a lid on increases, but risks lower supply of accommodation, a new report finds .

Rent pressure zones also mainly benefit existing tenants, rather than those looking for accommodation, the Economic and Social Research Institute (ESRI) has found.

Runaway rental rises mean this country is one of the most expensive in Europe in which to rent a home.

Rents in Ireland increased by 66pc since 2010, according to the European Union’s statistical agency, Eurostat.

The rise was the third highest increase in the EU.

The combination of “trapped” renters and a shortage of new rental supply has led to spiralling rental inflation.

Rents were up 10.3pc in the past year on average across the country, according to a recent Daft.ie report.

Rising rents and falling mortgage rates mean it is now up to €300,000 more expensive to rent than buy over a 30-year period.

Research conducted by the ESRI and the Department of Housing found there is a clear economic rationale for price stabilisation mechanisms under certain economic conditions.

This is despite some economists being opposed to rent controls.

But the ESRI’s Professor Conor O’Toole also warns that international evidence indicates that the benefits of rent controls have been shown to accrue to existing tenants.

And he said the controls “come with supply-side health warnings”.

This is because they have been shown to lower investment and maintenance in buildings, and lower overall rental supply in certain cases.

This often affects potential new tenants.

However, exemptions to the rules for landlords in this country mean that the rent pressure zones in place here avoid these side-effects.

The exemptions allow landlords to avoid the rent limits if they are supplying a new property to the market or are upgrading a rental dwelling.

Rent pressure zones, which cover most of the country, were introduced here in late 2016.

Up until early 2020, the maximum allowable rent increase was 4pc in the zones.

“Analysis of the research suggests that ongoing pressures in the general housing market, and the robust macroeconomic recovery, would mean that absent the rules, rental inflation would be notably higher,” he said.

But the ESRI found properties which saw rental growth rates above the limit, which was 4pc at the time.

It is not possible to identify whether these growth rates were actually in compliance with the restrictions due to data gaps, the think-tank said.

The most recent report from the State-funded Residential Tenancies Board found that national rents shot up by 8.3pc in the year to the end of last September compared with the previous year.

This was the highest national growth rate seen since the end of 2017.

But the ESRI said the international evidence suggests that rent limits are justified in many contexts.

However, strict price caps risk lowering supply and upkeep in the medium-term, which must be borne in mind by policymakers, Prof O’Toole said.

Rent pressure zones cover about 76pc of renters, according to Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien.

The previous 4pc cap was replaced last July, with rent increases in rent pressure zones now not allowed to exceed general inflation.

Meanwhile, a separate report from the ESRI has found that migrants in this country are more likely to be homeless.

They are also more likely to live in overcrowded accommodation and more likely to be renting privately than Irish-born people.

The ESRI used census data and compared the housing situation of people born in Ireland with that of first-generation migrants.

