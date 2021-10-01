Regulator says it will go after rogue landlords in breach of rent-cap rules

The Government has ordered a crackdown on rogue landlords who are pushing up rents beyond limits imposed by regulations.

The State body that regulates the rental sector has expressed concern about landlords breaking rent pressure zone caps on rent rises.

The Residential Tenancies Board (RTB) said it would go after landlords who broke the rent-cap rules.

It referred to an “unacceptable level of non-compliance by landlords” after its latest rents index recorded rents rising at rates last seen before the pandemic.

It said it was a “source of concern” that rents nationally rose by 7pc in the April-to-June period.

Before the system was changed, rents in rent pressure zones were only supposed to rise by 4pc.

Three-quarters of the country is covered by rent pressure zones.

Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien ordered the RTB to crack down on rogue landlords breaching the rent-cap rules.

He told the watchdog to “aggressively identify and pursue non-compliance with rent-setting responsibilities”.

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar said the Government’s view is that rents in Ireland are too high.

The Tánaiste said there was a crisis not just in affordability, but also in availability of properties and the Government did not want to see landlords deciding to “sell up”.

Sinn Féin’s Pearse Doherty called on the Government to introduce a rent freeze for three years.

Referring to the RTB report, Mr Doherty said the cost of rent is “out of control” and “runaway rents need to be stopped”.

He told Mr Varadkar: “I know you believe that landlords should be prioritised... and their incomes are more important than renters being able to have a decent life.”

The Institute of Professional Auctioneers & Valuers (Ipav) claimed the RTB figures should carry a health warning.

It said the RTB is not able to differentiate between properties in rent pressure zones and those that are exempt from the rules, even though they are also located in the rent pressure zones.

Ipav chief executive, Pat Davitt, said properties new to the rental market are exempt from the rent rules on first letting, even though they may be within a designated zone.

“Landlords offering properties for rent for the first time are free to charge whatever rent they can achieve on the first rental, even though the property may be inside a designated rent pressure zone,” he said.

The RTB figures show rents in commuter areas near cities had the largest rises.

Nationally, the average rent now stands at €1,352 per month. This is an increase of €32 per month from the start of the year.

The nationwide rise of 7pc in rents was the highest national growth rate recorded since the first three months of 2019.

Dublin again has the highest rents, with a monthly average of €1,848. This is despite price inflation being lowest in the capital city.

Stillorgan in Dublin has the highest rents in the country at €2,440 per month. Donegal is the cheapest place for a tenant, with an average cost of €677.

Cork saw year-on-year increases of 6.3pc, with a surge of 9.4pc in Cork county.

Interim director of the RTB, Padraig McGoldrick, said he was concerned about rent rises that are greater than permitted under rent-pressure-zone legislation.

He said the figures in the latest rents index were for a period before the calculation of rent-pressure-zone caps were changed.

Now rents can only rise in line with the harmonised index of consumer prices. However, that has started to rise rapidly lately.

“While the latest rent levels will not yet have been impacted by the change in rules for rent setting introduced in July, the level of increase in quarter two of 2021 is a source of concern,” he said.

“While there may be legitimate reasons reflecting the rate of increase, it may also indicate an unacceptable level of non-compliance by landlords, with rent-setting regulations restricting rent increases in rent pressure zones.”

He said rents are continuing to increase more rapidly along the commuter belt, and more slowly in Dublin and other urban areas.

Mr McGoldrick said this indicates that the pandemic has seen an immediate impact of people moving from urban areas, particularly Dublin. This may reflect an emerging trend around long-term working and lifestyle choices.

He expressed hope that the easing of restrictions has seen an initial bounce in rents, and that this trend may not be permanent.

“The impact of not complying with these measures can be very severe, and the RTB is committed to ensuring increased compliance with these requirements,” he said.

Where landlords breach pressure-zone caps, the board can investigate and apply sanctions, with fines of up to €15,000 and/or costs up to €15,000.

Up to June, the board had started almost 400 investigations into cases of improper conduct.

To date, almost €260,000 has been refunded to tenants as a direct result of breach of rent-setting rules.