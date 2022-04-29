| 12.7°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Q&A: Will I lose my tracker if AIB takes over my Ulster Bank mortgage?

AIB is hoping to take over around 40,000 Ulster Bank tracker mortgages Expand

Close

AIB is hoping to take over around 40,000 Ulster Bank tracker mortgages

AIB is hoping to take over around 40,000 Ulster Bank tracker mortgages

AIB is hoping to take over around 40,000 Ulster Bank tracker mortgages

Charlie Weston Twitter Email

AIB is in exclusive discussions with Ulster Bank parent NatWest to buy a €6bn portfolio of Ulster Bank tracker mortgages as part of the UK bank’s departure plan.

But what does this mean for tracker customers?

The Indo Daily: Don't bank on it: Everything you need to know about switching from Ulster and KBC banks

Listen on Apple Podcasts Listen on Spotify

Most Watched

Privacy