| 12.3°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Public sector's lack of trust in builders 'holds back housing'

Dublin built offices for 100,000 workers but just 3,000 homes in five years

Stock photo: Bloomberg Expand

Close

Stock photo: Bloomberg

Stock photo: Bloomberg

Bloomberg

Stock photo: Bloomberg

John Mulligan Twitter Email

Lack of trust between the public sector and private builders has been blamed for stymying collaboration that has delayed the delivery of housing.

Mark FitzGerald, the chairman of estate agents Sherry FitzGerald, said tribunals and other historic issues had damaged trust between the public sector and builders, who need to start working effectively together to deliver sufficient affordable housing in years to come.

"History doesn't build any houses," he said. "We've got to build a trust and from that trust you'll get collaboration."