Property transactions up by a quarter last year

THE number of homes that changed hands last year shot up by a quarter on the previous year.

And the average price paid for a home has gone up by €25,000 since the pandemic struck, figures taken from the Property Price Register by Davy Stockbrokers show.

There were €18.5bn of residential transactions in 2021, up from €16.2bn in 2020.

Much of this increase in transactions last year reflects the sharp rise in the value of properties in the last year, while there was a rush to finalise transactions last year after lockdowns disrupted the market in 2020.

Rocketing property prices are putting the dream of owning of a home beyond many.

The latest official figures show they increased by 13.5pc in October, according to the Central Statistics Office (CSO).

The Property Price Register shows that the average price paid for a home last year was €342,000, a figure that includes prices paid by first-time buyers for new and second-hand homes, and prices paid by those moving house.

This figure has risen by €13,000 in 2020, as the average transaction value in 2020 was €329,000.

Just before the pandemic in 2019 the average transaction value was €317,000.

This means property values have risen by €25,000 in a two-year period.

Strong inflationary pressure in the housing market is evident from the rise in the value of transactions.

Data from the Property Services Regulatory Authority also shows that so far 54,000 residential transactions in 2021 have been recorded, worth €18.5bn.

Economist with Davy Stockbrokers Conall Mac Coille said the figures for 2021 are not yet complete and the final out-turn will be closer to €19bn.

There is often a delay in solicitors registering property transactions with the authority.

“Nonetheless, activity was clearly well up on the €16.2bn of transactions recorded in 2020 and will likely exceed the €18.7bn in 2019,” Mr Mac Coille wrote in an investor note.

The strong rise in the level of buying activity is despite the fact that the market was hit during the middle of last year by the third lockdown, with vendors slow to return to the market.

Property prices have been surging due to a chronic shortage of houses and apartments to buy.

Just 11,300 properties were listed as being for sale on the property website MyHome at the end of last year.

This was a fresh record low and down over 20pc on 2020.

Mr Mac Coille there was an increase in new listings, but this additional supply was met by strong demand.

He said the same pattern is likely in 2022, with activity levels picking up but within a tight housing market.

Recent figures show the average deposit needed to buy a home is now €52,500 for a first-time buyer.

Mover purchasers need a deposit of €135,000, according to figures from the Banking and Payments Federation Ireland.

And four out of 10 first-time buyers are using gifts as part of their deposit.

Around a quarter of movers are availing of gifts from their family.

Experts said the high dependency of people on the ‘Bank of Mum and Dad’ to build a deposit pointed to a dysfunctional housing market.

And Ireland is one of the most expensive countries in Europe for mortgages.

Only Greece is dearer for new home loans in the countries that make up the Eurozone, figures from the European Central Bank show.

This means that homebuyers here, already constrained by surging house prices, are paying around €2,000 a year more than the average in the currency zone for mortgages.