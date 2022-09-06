Property prices will continue to soar beyond Celtic Tiger levels in the coming months, banks claim

Strong demand will keep prices rising, according to a new report from the Banking and Payments Federation Ireland

Property prices will continue to soar beyond Celtic Tiger levels in the coming months, despite the cost of living crisis and fears of global economic slowdown, according to the banks.

Strong demand, particularly from first-time buyers, will keep prices rising, according to a new report from the Banking and Payments Federation Ireland.

It appears that home buyers are continuing to push themselves to save for property, even as mortgage costs continue to rise.

The banking lobby group said that continued supply of housing is required to moderate house price increases and improve affordability.

Read More

Many fear that we are headed into a recession due to gas shortages, while the European Central Bank is poised to increase interest rates by as much as 0.75 percentage points this week.

But CSO figures show that residential property prices already shot up by 14.1pc in the year to June.

This means that prices are now at similar levels to the peak of the Celtic Tiger property bubble in 2007.

But chief executive of the BPFI Brian Hayes said: “With an increase in residential property prices of 14.1pc in the year to June 2022, at a national level, the residential property price index is now at similar levels observed at its peak in April 2007, with average prices likely to continue to increase in the coming months.”

The banking body’s latest ‘Housing Monitor’ states that the main driver of the current property price surges is the lack of supply of new homes as opposed to lending growth.

Lending growth was the reasons for the turbo-charging of prices in the mid-2000s.

Employment reached a record level of almost 2.6 million this year and weekly earnings are 21pc higher than five years ago

He said that Central Bank figures show that 45pc of mortgages issued at the moment are in line with lending limits, which restrict borrowers to three-and-a-half times their salary.

He said the numbers getting an exemption from the lending rules has fallen from 21pc in 2016 to 14pc last year.

“Economic fundamentals in the economy such an employment and average incomes are the key factors supporting solid demand for mortgages right now,” Mr Hayes said.

Employment reached a record level of almost 2.6 million this year. And weekly earnings are 21pc higher than five years ago.

“The increase we are seeing in the average residential property price is also reflected in the average mortgage drawdown value.”

Mr Hayes said the level of mortgage drawdowns was up on the first half of 2019. Supply has increased significantly, but it needs to continue in order to moderate house price increases and enhance affordability.

“And while construction sector has been experiencing significant challenges in recent years due to the impact of the pandemic, labour shortages and inflation pressures, supply in the residential construction sector has improved significantly during 2022.”

He said the most recent figures show the level of housing output in the second quarter of this year is 46pc higher than total completions in the same period in 2019, prior to the pandemic.

“If the sector continues to build at a rate similar to second half of 2021, the expected increase in supply levels over the next two years should help to meet the demand we are seeing as a result of the strong employment levels and income increases and the Irish banking sector has the capacity to provide further sustainable mortgage lending,” My Hayes said.

Some experts argue that rising interest rates and economic slow down are set to hit consumer sentiment for home buyers in the coming months.