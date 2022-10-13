Property prices are continuing to rise but the rate of increase is easing.

THE annual rate of property price increases has eased slightly. Prices in August were up by 12.2pc in the year to August 2021.

This is down marginally from a rise of 13.3pc in July.

And prices were up by 1.3pc in the month, according to the Central Statistics Office (CSO).

However, this is a slightly faster pace of rise than in July when there was an increase of 1pc, with a rise of 1.1pc in June.

The continued rises in prices is despite mortgage interest rate hikes and a higher cost of living, which are expected to eventually take much of the steam out of the market.

Property experts said the latest figures are based on purchase deals concluded a number of months ago, which means the CSO index may not yet be showing an easing of prices.

Prices in Dublin were up by 9.7pc, with prices outside Dublin up by 14.2pc.

The region outside of Dublin that saw the largest rise in house prices was the West, which consists of Galway, Mayo and Roscommon at 19..1pc.

At the other end of the scale, the South-West area consisting of Cork and Kerry, saw a 10.4pc rise in the year.

The median, or typical, price of a dwelling purchased in the year to August was €295,100.

The lowest median price for a house in the 12 months to August 2022 was €149,500 in Longford, while the highest median price was €615,000 in Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown.

The most expensive Eircode area over the last year was in Blackrock in Dublin, with a median price of €725,000.

The least expensive was Ballyhaunis, Co Mayo, with median prices of €120,000.

In August some 4,295 home purchases were filed with the Revenue Commissioners, an increase of 14.1pc compared with the 3,764 purchases in August last year.

CSO statistician Viacheslav Voronovich said: “Residential property prices rose by 12.2pc in the last 12 months, down from 13.3pc in the year to July 2022.”

In Dublin, residential property prices saw an increase of 9.7pc, while property prices outside Dublin were 14.2pc higher than a year earlier.

He said the highest house price growth in Dublin was in Fingal at 10.6pc, while Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown saw a rise of 9.2pc.

The latest price figures come after the Economic and Social Research Institute (ESRI) said house prices are overvalued by at least 7pc.

And it said the property market is likely to experience a slowdown in the coming months.

The think tank said that wider inflationary pressures and higher interest rates would weigh on demand it said it in most recent quarterly bulletin.

However, it stopped short of saying whether this would result in a house price correction or a period of falling prices, suggesting it was too early to tell.

And Daft.ie found that there has been an increase in the number of homes being put on the market.