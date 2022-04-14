Property prices surge for the 18th month in a row

More new homes are needed to ease the pace of property price rises, experts say.

PROPERTY price rises show no signs of abating with prices rising again in February, pushing home ownership further away for many.

Prices are now rising at their fastest rate in seven years as a surfeit of buyers and too few properties to buy are combining to ignite rapid house-price inflation.

Cuckoo funds, which are awash with cash, are also pushing up prices. They are block buying new homes and are prepared to outbid other buyers to secure properties.

The red-home property market saw prices across the State rise by 15.3pc in the year to February, according to the Central Statistics Office (CSO).

It means prices have accelerated for the 18th month in a row.

Property prices are now at their highest level since April 2015.

In Dublin, residential property prices saw an increase of 13.5pc, while property prices outside Dublin were 16.8pc higher.

Prices surged by 27pc in the Border region in the past year, with experts saying the popularity of working from home and a limited supply of homes to buy was pushing prices up at unsustainable rates.

The South-East has seen a rise of 20pc in the year, with similar factors behind the surge.

The rate of increase in prices nationally at 15.3pc is higher than previous months, indicating that the rate of increase in prices is picking up pace.

Prices are rising at Celtic Tiger rates, but experts said the lending limits imposed on borrowers by the Central Bank meant the dangers of over-borrowing by buyers and reckless lending by banks was being kept in check.

Prices are now just 2.5pc lower than the highest level they achieved in 2007, the height of the Celtic Tiger property bubble.

Dublin residential property prices are 10pc lower than their February 2007 peak, while residential property prices in the Rest of Ireland are 4pc lower than their May 2007 peak.

Prices across the State have now more than doubled since they hit a low they it in 2013.

Read More

Economist Austin Hughes of KBC Bank said it was now likely a new peak in prices would be set by the middle of this year.

He said in the coming year house price growth may ease on reducing affordability and the dampening effects of looming European Central Bank rate increases.

But the cost-of-living pressures and uncertainties around the economic outlook will likely mean

more rises in the next month or two.

CSO statistician Viacheslav Voronovich said existing dwellings accounted for 3,036, or 85pc of the dwelling purchases filed with the Revenue Commissioners in February.

The balance of 548 (or 15.3pc) were new dwellings.

Households paid a median or mid-point price of €282,000 for a residential property in the year to February.

The lowest median price paid for a dwelling was €132,750 in Longford, while the highest was €600,000 in Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown, the CSO said.

New home prices rose by 5pc in the three months to the end of last year compared with the same period in the previous year.

For existing homes property price inflation was 17pc in the same period, the CSO said.