PROPERTY prices have continued to rise this year.

PROPERTY prices have continued to rise this year.

Property prices soared 12.5pc year-on-year and are continuing to rise

And the pace of the rise has again picked up.

New figures for January show another double-digit increase. Prices in the first month of the year were up 12.5pc when compared with the same month a year previously, according to the Central Statistics Office.

This compares with an increase of 12.2pc in the year to December and an increase of 8.8pc in the year to January 2017. In Dublin, residential property prices increased by 12.1pc in the year to December.

Prices in the rest of the country were up 13pc in the year to January, according to the CSO. The West region showed the greatest price growth, with house prices increasing 17.2pc.

The South-East region showed the least price growth, with house prices increasing 9.9pc. Overall, the national index is 22.3pc lower than its highest level in 2007.

Online Editors