Property prices rose in March despite impact of coronavirus on housing market - provisional figures

PROPERTY prices rose in the year to March, despite the impact of the pandemic on the housing market.

Prices increased by 1pc nationally in the year to March, the Central Statistics Office said, warning that its figures were provisional.





It added that its index is based on Revenue returns, and there is a 44-day deadline before these have to be submitted. This has meant that the property price index has only captured a fraction of recent transactions.





In the coming months prices are expected to fall heavily as the impact of the pandemic hits values.





The latest figures from the Central Statistics Office show that in Dublin prices increased by 0.6pc in the year to March.





The highest house price growth in Dublin was in Fingal at 4.7pc, while Dublin City and South Dublin both saw a decline of 1.8pc.





Residential property prices in Ireland excluding Dublin were 1.5pc higher in the year to March.





The region outside of Dublin that saw the largest rise in house prices was the Border at 5.4pc. At the other end of the scale, the South-East saw a 1.8pc decline.





CSO statisticians warned that the figures for February and March are provisional and subject to revision. As more stamp duty returns are submitted to Revenue the true property value picture will become clearer.





The new figures come as house viewing have come to a virtual halt and banks are reassessing mortgage applications for people whose income and jobs have been impacted by the Covid-19 economic crisis.





Lender KBC predicted today that Irish house prices will drop by 12pc this year.





But it said that in its worst case scenario prices could fall by as much as 20pc.

