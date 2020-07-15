Property prices rise marginally in May, but transaction levels crash

PROPERTY prices rose marginally in May despite the lockdown putting the brakes on house purchases and sales.

In Dublin, residential property prices showed no change in the year to May, according to the Central Statistics Office.

But the level of transactions nationally was down 46.2pc in the month as the pandemic hit the market hard.

Prices increased by 0.3pc by nationally in the year to May.

This compares with an increase of 0.7pc in the year to April and an increase of 2.6pc in the 12 months to May 2019.

Just 1,937 household dwelling purchases were filed with Revenue this May.

The median, or typical, price paid for a property was €260,000.

Experts said many of the sales filed with Revenue in April and May would have reflected prices agreed months earlier, so it may take a while for the impact of the virus on the market to fully reflect in prices published by the CSO.

Property prices excluding Dublin were 0.7pc higher in the year to May.

The region outside of Dublin that saw the largest rise in house prices was the South-West at 4.3pc. At the other end of the scale, the South-East saw a 0.8pc decline.

Overall, the national index is 18.pc lower than its highest level in 2007.

Dublin residential property prices are 22.4pc lower than their February 2007 peak, while residential property prices in the Rest of Ireland are 21.1pc lower than their May 2007 peak.

