Property prices rise in April despite pandemic hitting market

PROPERTY prices rose in April despite the pandemic hitting the market.

New figures from the Central Statistics Office show that prices were up 0.5pc nationally in the year to April.

However, there was a 30pc fall in the number of property purchases in the month.

In Dublin, prices decreased by 0.1pc in the year to April.

The highest house price growth in Dublin was in Fingal at 2.7pc, while Dublin City and Dun Laoghaire-Rathdown both saw a decline of 1.8pc.

Outside of the capital prices were 1.1pc higher in the year to April.

The region outside of Dublin that saw the largest rise in house prices was the West at 5.8pc.

At the other end of the scale, the South-East saw a 2.3pc decline.

Overall, the national index is 18.1pc lower than its highest level in 2007.

The median, or typical, price paid for a home in the State in April was €250,000. This was down from €255,000 in March, but the same as the February figure.

Just 2,351 purchases were filed with Revenue in April, a fall of 29pc compared with the same month last year.

When compared with March, the number of purchases filed was down 35pc.

The total value of transactions filed in April was €659m.

Property prices nationally have increased by 83pc from their trough in early 2013.

Dublin residential property prices have risen 92pc from their February 2012 low, whilst residential property prices in the Rest of Ireland are 82pc higher than at the trough, which was in May 2013.

