PROPERTY prices have rocketed again, putting the owning of a home beyond many.

They increased by 13.5pc in October, according to the Central Statistics Office (CSO).

It is the strongest rise in six years, and shows signs of an overheating market.

The annual rise of 13.5pc came after a rise of 1.4pc in the month of October.

Border region prices jumped by a whopping 24pc.

Dublin prices saw an increase of 12.3pc in the year to October.

Outside Dublin, house prices were up by 14.7pc and apartment prices up by 13.4pc.

The region outside of Dublin that saw the largest rise in house prices was the Border at 24.1pc, while at the other end of the scale, the Mid-East saw an 11.5pc rise.

Properties in the South-East were up by 18.6pc in the past year.

The surge in prices this year is a turn-around from the situation that prevailed this time last year.

In October last year the CSO had reported that prices had fallen by 0.5pc in the year to that month.

Households paid a median price of €275,000 for a residential property in the 12 months to October 2021.

The lowest median price paid for a dwelling was €129,000 in Longford, while the highest was €580,00 in Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown.

Transactions in the market have picked up. In October 4,335 dwelling purchases by households at market prices were filed with Revenue, an increase of 12.7pc compared to October last year.

Existing dwellings accounted for 85pc of the dwelling purchases filed in October, an increase of 16.3pc compared to October 2020.

The balance were new dwellings, a decrease of 4pv compared to October last year.

Overall, the national index is 6pc lower than its highest level in 2007. Dublin residential property prices are 12.8pc lower than their February 2007 peak.

Prices nationally have more than doubled since early 2013.

The Dublin region had the highest median price at €400,000) in the year to October.

Within the Dublin region, Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown had the highest median price at €580,000, while South Dublin and Fingal had the lowest at €370,000.

The highest median prices outside of Dublin were in Wicklow at €380,000 and Kildare at €330,000, while the lowest price was €129,000 in Longford.

Economist with Davy Stockbroker Conall Mac Coille said: “This is a slightly uncharacteristically strong rise in prices for the winter months which are normally quiet.

"The message here is that there doesn't appear to be any cooling off from the summer months.”

Recent figures show the average deposit needed to buy a home is now €52,500 for a first-time buyer.

Mover purchasers need a deposit of €135,000, according to figures from the Banking and Payments Federation Ireland.

And four out of 10 first-time buyers are using gifts as part of their deposit.

Around a quarter of movers are availing of gifts from their family.

Experts said the high dependency of people on the ‘Bank of Mum and Dad’ to build a deposit pointed to a dysfunctional housing market.

And annual rate of rental inflation is running at 7pc.

This means the national rent level has increased to €1,352.

In Dublin, most properties had a monthly rent of more than €1,500.