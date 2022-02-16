New homes are being built but not enough to stop sharp rises in property prices.

THE rate of property price rises has picked up again, new figures for December show.

A limited number of homes to buy is sending prices skywards, with values now just a whisker off the peaks seen during the Celtic Tiger boom.

Property prices increased by 14.4pc nationally last year, and are now just 4 percentage points off the Celtic Tiger peak.

This is close to a seven-year high in the rate of increase, economists said.

Prices in Dublin were up by 13.1pc in the year, and prices outside Dublin up by 15.4pc, the Central Statistics Office (CSO) said.

The annual rise in December is up slightly from the 14pc figure recorded in November.

Statisticians said the national property price index is now just 4 percentage points lower than its highest level in 2007, which was the peak of the property bubble.

Dublin residential property prices are 11pc lower than their February 2007 peak, while residential property prices in the Rest of Ireland are 5.7pc lower than their May 2007 peak.

December saw 5,170 dwelling purchases by households filed with Revenue, an increase of 3.6pc compared with the 4,988 purchases in December 2020.

The median, or typical, price of a dwelling purchased in December 2021 was €280,000.

The lowest median price for a house was €130,000 in Longford, while the highest median price was €595,000 in Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown, the CSO said.

Border homes surged in price by close to 24pc last year. This was followed by those in the south-east, up 19pc in price.

The midlands has seen a 17pc rise in prices.

People exploiting the work-from-home opportunities created by the lockdowns mean values outside of urban areas are rising the fastest.

Experts said they expect the rate of increase in property prices to ease off this year, but they said demand was “red hot”.

An anticipated increased supply coming on stream, and the Central Bank’s lending rules should see property inflation come down a bit, they said.

KBC Bank chief economist Austin Hughes said: “Demand is red hot but it may slow.”

He said this was due to affordability constraints and some uncertainty around future working from home arrangements.

“An additional issue could also be the not too distant prospect of higher borrowing costs.”

Mr Hughes said that while the pace of demand growth may moderate, new housing supply should gradually improve.

"Although both the level and pace of increase in Irish house prices pose major economic and social difficulties, comparable problems with surging property prices are being felt in many economies at present,” he said.

Last year 46,419 dwelling purchases by households at market prices were filed with Revenue.

Of these, 14,735 (32pc) were purchased by first time buyer owner-occupiers, while former owner-occupiers purchased 25,055 (54pc).

The balance of 6,629, or 14.3pc, were acquired by non-occupiers. This category includes cuckoo funds and State housing bodies and local authorities.

In December existing dwellings accounted for 78pc of the home purchases filed, an increase of 2.6 percentage points compared with December 2020.

The balance were new dwellings, an increase of 7.3 percentage points compared to December 2020.