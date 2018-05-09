Property prices in March rising faster than previous month

Property prices rose again in March, at an even faster pace than the previous month.

Property prices at national level increased by 12.7pc in the year to March, according to the Central Statistics Office.

This compares with an increase of 12.5pc in the year to February. In Dublin, residential property prices increased by 12.1pc in the year to March.

Residential property prices in the 'Rest of Ireland', which excludes Dublin, were 13.4pc higher in the year to March. The West region showed the greatest price growth, with house prices increasing 18pc.

The Border region showed the least price growth, with house prices increasing 8.8pc. Overall, the national index is 21.6pc lower than its highest level in 2007.

Dublin residential property prices are 23pc lower than their February 2007 peak, while residential property prices in the Rest of Ireland are 27.4pc lower than their May 2007 peak.

