PROPERTY prices have fallen in Dublin for the third month in a row.

Property prices fall in Dublin for third month in a row - CSO

New figures show that prices were down 1.3pc in the capital in the year to September.

It is the third month in a row that prices have fallen in the city and its surrounds.

Both house and apartment prices fell in Dublin.

Issues around affordability and mortgage lending limits were cited as reasons for the slowdown in prices in the capital. Brexit fears are also thought to be contributing to the slowdown in the capital.

The sharpest declines have been experienced in the leafier and more expensive areas.

Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown saw house prices decline 6.8pc in the 12 months to September. The price of the typical house has fallen by €6,000 in the last month alone.

Nationally prices increased slightly in the last year.

Prices are continuing to rise but at a much slower space than previously.

Experts said that we are past the point of affordability for many potential buyers.

Surging rents and the rises so far in property prices meant few could afford to rent or buy.

Prices were up 1.1pc nationally in the year to September.

This compares with an increase of 8.5pc in the 12 months to September last year, according to the Central Statistics Office (CSO).

Online Editors