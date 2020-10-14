Property prices fall for second month

There was a drop of 0.6pc in prices nationally in the year to August, according to new figures from the Central Statistics Office.

Prices fell by the same percentage in July, which was the first annual decrease in seven years.

In Dublin, prices were down by 1.6pc in the year to August.

The highest house price growth in Dublin was in Fingal at 1.7pc, while Dublin City saw a decline of 3.4pc.

Residential property prices in Ireland excluding Dublin were 0.3pc higher in the year to August.

Read More

The region outside of Dublin that saw the largest rise in house prices was the South-West at 5.2pc. At the other end of the scale, the Border saw a 2.7pc decline.

Experts said the decreases were now coming through due to the disruption to the market from the pandemic. Up to the summer there had been a delay in prices falling.

This is the reason there was a 40pc drop in the number of residential properties purchases registered with Revenue in August.

Just 2,359 purchases were filed with Revenue in the month.

As well as being down sharply on the same month last year, the number of purchases was almost 8pc lower than the number of purchases filed in July.

The total value of transactions filed in August was €699m.

Households paid a median, or typical, price of €258,500 for a residential property in the year to August.

The Dublin region had the highest median price at €375,000 in the year to August.

Within the Dublin region, Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown had the highest median price at €530,000, while South Dublin had the lowest at €347,000.

The highest median prices outside of Dublin were in Wicklow at €335,00 and Kildare at €307,500, while the lowest price was €108,000 in Leitrim.

Overall, the national index is 18pc lower than its highest level in 2007.

Dublin residential property prices are 22.6pc lower than their February 2007 peak, while residential property prices in the Rest of Ireland are 20pc lower than their May 2007 peak.

Online Editors