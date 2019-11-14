Property prices fall again in Dublin - new CSO figures

PROPERTY prices have again fallen in Dublin.

New figures show that prices were down 1.3pc in the capital in the year to September.

It is the second month in a row that prices have fallen in the city and its surrounds.

Nationally prices increased slightly in the last year.

Prices are continuing to rise but at a much slower space than previously.

Prices were up 1.1pc nationally in the year to September.

This compares with an increase of 8.5pc in the 12 months to September last year, according to the Central Statistics Office.

Prices outside Dublin were 3.6pc higher in the year to.

The region outside of Dublin that saw the largest rise in house prices was the Border at 11.8pc, while the smallest rise was recorded in the Mid-East at 0.2pc.

Households paid a median price of €255,000 for a dwelling on the residential property market in the 12 months to September 2019.

Dublin had the highest median, or typical prices, at €368,000 in the last year.

In the capital, Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown had the highest median price at €527,000, while Fingal had the lowest €340,000.

