Property price rises moderately in August with the lowest growth in south Dublin

New figures show that property prices rose by 8.6pc nationally in the year to August.

This compares with an increase of 10pc in the year to July and an increase of 11.8pc in the twelve months to August 2017, the Central Statistic Office said.

The monthly charge in August this year was just 0.3pc, compared with 0.7pc in the previous month.

In Dublin, residential property prices increased by 6.1pc in the year to August.

The highest house price growth was in Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown, at 9pc.

In contrast, the lowest growth was in South Dublin, where house prices increased 5pc

When Dublin is excluded, residential property prices in the Rest of Ireland were 11.4pc higher in the year to August.

The Mid-West region showed the greatest price growth, with house prices increasing 21.5pc.

The Border region showed the least price growth, with house prices increasing 6.1pc.

Overall, the national index is 18.9pc lower than its highest level in 2007.

Dublin residential property prices are 21.5pc lower than their February 2007 peak, while residential property prices in the Rest of Ireland are 23.5pc lower than their May 2007.

The middle, or median, price of a house was €250,000 nationally in August, which is the same as it was in July and June.

Online Editors