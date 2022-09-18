Property market finally delivers good news to hard-pressed homebuyers

House prices have risen 13pc in the year to July, and now stand 1pc above their April 2007 pre-crash peak. The national median house price is now €295,000 – and ranges from just €145,000 in Longford, to an enormous €610,000 in leafy Dun Laoghaire-Rathdown.

There are however, clear signs that the annual rate of house price increase, which peaked nationally at 15.1pc earlier in the year, is easing.

The slowing rate of house price inflation is most pronounced in Dublin, where it’s down from 13.2pc in January and February to 10.4pc in July.

Just as a shortage of supply pushed up house prices sharply in the second half of 2021 and the first half of this year, so an increase in the number of new and second-hand houses coming on to the market is now causing house price inflation to ease.

There was a 53pc increase to 7,654 new dwelling completions between April and June, according to the CSO. This comes after a 44pc increase to 5,669 in the first quarter.

‘The housing market activity is, for now, resilient to the prospect of further ECB rate hikes’

The number of second-hand houses being listed for sale on myhome.ie is also up sharply. Last week there were 16,000 houses and apartments listed for sale, the highest level since before the pandemic.

The number of houses and apartments actually changing hands, as opposed to those being merely built or offered for sale, is also up significantly. The CSO reckons stamp duty paperwork was filed for the sale of 4,443 second-hand and 880 new houses in July – increases of 16pc and 46pc respectively on a year earlier.

In the first seven months of the year, the number of second-hand houses for which the stamp duty paperwork was filed increased by over 7pc to 22,067 while the increase for new houses was 23pc to 4,658.

A health warning, or rather a number of health warnings, are called for at this point:

Firstly, a significant minority of buyers persist, despite all official warnings, in submitting their stamp duty paperwork late.

This means that the most recent numbers will be revised upwards in the coming months, and that the increase in housing transactions over last year will be greater than that indicated by the July preliminary figures.

Secondly, not all new builds are included, with virtually all one-off and social housing units being excluded.

Even when buyers do submit their paperwork on schedule there is an inevitable there is an inevitable time-lag before the transactions are included in the CSO numbers.

Expand Close Conall Mac Coille of Davy / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Conall Mac Coille of Davy

“We are seeing a sharp increase in the summer months. This is reflecting what was happening in the market in April and May. Things will slow down, but we will still see chunky gains in August and September”, says Davy economist Conall Mac Coille.

He reckons that only 90-95pc of transactions are included in the CSO’s preliminary July transaction numbers.

However, even when these caveats are taken into account, it is clear that the supply of housing, both new and second-hand, hitting the market is well up on last year.

Read More

“Irish housing market activity is clearly still recovering from the disruption of Covid [and is] for now resilient to economic uncertainty and the prospect of further ECB rate hikes, due to pent-up demand and the healthy labour market,” wrote Davy’s Mac Coille in a report on the housing market published last week.

The ECB hiked rates by 0.75pc this month, following a 0.5pc increase in July – and more are on the way

And there is almost certainly further to go.

Even at the 16,000 mark, the number of properties listed for sale on myhome.ie is still far off the 21,000 average listed between 2017 and 2019, and even further from the 23,000 properties listed on the property website in the third quarter of 2019.

The supply of new houses is also increasing rapidly. Having been stuck at around 20,000 a year between 2019 and 2021, Mac Coille predicts 26,500 new houses and apartments will be built this year.

Other economists are even more bullish. John McCartney, head of research at BNP Paribas Real Estate, is pencilling in 28,000 – the best recorded figure since 2008.

Expand Close Stephen Garvey of Glenveagh / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Stephen Garvey of Glenveagh

The half-year results of quoted house-builders Glenveagh, released on Wednesday, also point to a significant increase in the number of new houses and apartments.

Glenveagh reported completing 257 suburban housing units in the first half of the year, a 31pc increase on the first six months of 2021, while its order book increased by 61pc to 1,831 units.

This strong increase in completions fed through into a 57pc increase in revenue to €200m, and a 142pc increase in operating (pre-interest) profits to €16m.

The cost of insulation has risen by 50pc

Glenveagh now expects to deliver earnings (after-tax profits) per share of between 7.5c and 8.5c for the full year. That would be up 66-89pc on the 4.5pc recorded in 2021.

But there are a number of clouds lurking on the horizon.

Cost-price inflation was running at between 8pc and 9pc in the first half, up from 6pc in the second half of 2021. Price hikes for certain key materials have been much steeper, with insulation and softwood both up by approximately 50pc while reinforcing mesh has more than doubled in price.

Glenveagh’s response to higher input costs has been to bring some of its material supply in-house.

Earlier this month it agreed to purchase Arklow-based timber frame manufacturer Harmony Timber Solutions for an undisclosed sum. Harmony has the capacity to produce 450 timber frame houses a year, bringing Glenveagh’s capacity up to 1,400 units by 2023 and ultimately over 2,000.

The company has also teamed up with a light-gauge steel manufacturer to supply it with up to 750 units a year by 2024.

The target is to use these new non-traditional techniques to deliver over 3,000 homes a year.

“Vertical integration is the key dynamic of how we see our business evolving over the next five to ten years. We need to produce as much as possible off-site. This allows us to innovate, achieve higher quality, and scale our business,” says Glenveagh boss Stephen Garvey.

While Glenveagh’s business may still be growing strongly, it is clear that other players in the housebuilding sector are being buffeted by the tailwinds.

The BNP Paribas Real Estate construction purchasing managers’ index recorded a drop in housebuilding activity in August for the third successive month – the August decline was much shallower than July’s. The main culprit was increased cost inflation.

“Activity picked up strongly last summer as Covid restrictions were lifted and stalled projects got the green light to resume. However, surging construction inflation and increased macro [economic] uncertainty have since begun to pull in the other direction,” says BNP Paribas’s McCartney.

Expand Close ECB President Christine Lagarde / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp ECB President Christine Lagarde

It isn’t just higher costs that housebuilding has to cope with. Interest rates are also rising rapidly, with the ECB having hiked rates by 75 basis points earlier this month, following a 50 basis points increase in July. Announcing the most recent increase, ECB president Christine Lagarde made it clear that further rate rises were on the way.

Glenveagh has dramatically restructured its balance sheet to help it cope with higher rates. Instead of directly owning all of its sites, it has sought to offload some of the financial exposure – either by selling sites to institutional investors with an agreement to construct the houses or (mainly) apartments on their behalf, or forward-selling apartments on sites it still owns.

Since the end of 2019, Glenveagh has reduced the capital it has tied up in development land from €750m to €499m. However, over the same period it increased the number of plots it actually controls, from 14,000 to 15,300.

This process continued into the first six months of 2022, with Glenveagh selling four urban sites, which included 283 apartments, for a combined €260m. It also agreed to forward-sell a further 685 apartments for another €337m.

Expand Close John McCartney of BNP Paribas / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp John McCartney of BNP Paribas

In practice Glenveagh has offloaded virtually all of its urban sites to institutional investors, building-to-let, while still selling most of its suburban units directly to homebuyers.

Despite these asset sales, Glenveagh’s net debt almost tripled, from €33.5m at the end of June 2021 to €97.5m by the middle of this year. While some of this reflected increased levels of activity, with work-in-progress increasing by 22pc from €239m to €292m, the company also spent €87m buying back its own shares.

‘We are investing capital differently’

“The dynamic in a higher interest rate environment is that higher rates push out yields. The horizon for the market has become foggy. We wanted to get as much as possible [asset sales] done in 2022,” says Garvey.

He holds out the prospect of more asset sales, as Glenveagh further reduces the capital it has tied up in building land.

“We are investing capital differently. We are making our balance sheet more efficient”, he says.

The reduction in activity detected by the BNP Paribas surveys is unlikely to have much impact on new building output this year, as work on projects that have already started continues. Where the impact is likely to be felt is on new projects which are delayed.

“Input costs are rising. Price inflation is not keeping up. Margins are narrowing. My instinct is that it will be in the second half of 2023 that we see some moderation.

"The pipeline is already in place for another year of reasonably strong completions in 2023,” says McCartney.