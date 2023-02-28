Pressure to pile on borrowers as ECB rate hikes tipped to continue into 2024

INTEREST rates look set to hit all-time highs this year with money markets now betting that the European Central Bank (ECB) will continue raising rates next year as well.

The rate-rising frenzy is set to put huge pressure on people with tracker mortgages, make new lending for first-time buyers vastly more expensive, and hit those whose mortgages are owned by vulture funds hard.

Each 0.5 percentage point increase in ECB rates raises monthly repayments for tracker customers by €25 for every €100,000 borrowed, according to the Irish Association of Mortgage Advisers.

The five rate rises so far have cost a family with €100,000 left to repay on a tracker €1,500 over a year in higher mortgage repayments.

Another three rises would push up monthly repayments by another €75.

This would mean annual repayments will have increased by €2,400.

Just weeks ago the expectation was that the ECB would stop raising its key lending rates this year, with some commentators expecting a rates reduction later in the year.

But new, higher-than-expected inflation figures from France and Spain have meant that the money markets are now pricing in more and higher ECB rate rises.

Rising business activity in the Eurozone is also pushing up the chances of a slew of rate rises.

Economist with Davy Stockbrokers Conall Mac Coille said the ECB’s refinance rate, which trackers and variable rates here are prices off, could go to 4.5pc by the end of the year, from 3pc at present.

“Markets are pricing in the refinance rate getting to 4.5pc by the end of the year. This would be an all-time high.”

He said inflation figures from Spain and France show that inflation is not slowing down sufficiently to allow the ECB to ease off on its rate-hiking path.

Investment giant Goldman Sachs is among those factoring in more ECB rate rises as business activity and core inflation are demonstrating “ongoing resilience in the European economy.”

Goldman Sachs strategists said in a note to investors this week: “The onus is then on lending conditions to firms, households, and ongoing wage negotiations, to show that the European economy is indeed slowing down sufficiently to bring inflation back towards target.”

This means the ECB is set to go ahead with its intention to raise interest rates by 0.50 percentage points when it meets this month, President Christine Lagarde told India’s ‘Economic Times’.

Higher Eurozone rates will also meant that up to 50,000 borrowers whose fixed rates are set to end in the next three years face much higher rates if they want to fix.

Already some mortgage rates in this market are at levels last seen 20 years ago.

Vulture-fund owned mortgages managed by Pepper have variable rates of around 8pc, while non-bank lender Finance Ireland is charging up to 6.9pc on its variable rates.

Rising interest rates have added thousands of euro to the cost of paying for a mortgage for a typical first-time buyer couple.

The cost of paying a mortgage for a new buyer couple is now heading for €3,000 more annually than this time last year.

An analysis of the market by Bonkers.ie shows that property prices will have to fall sharply if thousands of people are to avoid being priced out of the market.

This time last year, a first-time buyer couple was able to get a fixed-rate mortgage at 2pc.

But following five increases in ECB rates, the typical fixed rate in the market now stands at 3.5pc.

This means repayments on the same-sized mortgage have risen to close to €1,340 a month, with far more to come.

Euro zone inflation pressures have begun to ease, including for all-important core prices, but the European Central Bank will not end rate hikes until it is confident price growth is heading back towards 2pc, ECB chief economist Philip Lane said.