The new west Dublin suburb of Hansfield could get a big increase in housing supply, with developers seeking permission for almost 800 residential units.

Plans lodged for almost 800 homes in west Dublin

If the development, worth over €200m, gets the go-ahead it will largely comprise one and two-bedroom apartments on a site beside the Royal Canal and near Hansfield train station.

Garlandbrook - whose directors include former Dunnes Stores finance director Liam McGreal - applied for permission for 611 mainly two-bedroom apartments on an almost five-hectare site within the Hansfield Strategic Development Zone (SDZ).

Dundrum Town Centre developer Joe O'Reilly has also applied for permission to build 155 units in a different part of the SDZ.

The plans comprise a mix of detached, semi-detached and terraced houses, duplex and apartments, incorporating roof-level solar panels.

Garlandbrook completed the first phase of the Hansfield development, which comprised more than 300 homes.

Its new plans would see it build 64 one-bed apartments, 498 two-bed apartments, 49 three-bed apartments, a creche and a number of retail units in 10 blocks of up to seven storeys.

Last year, Garlandbrook entered a partnership with Ireland's biggest private residential landlord, Ires Reit, when it sold the property company a 4.5-acre site with planning permission for 99 homes in a €7m deal.

