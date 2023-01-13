Lender Permanent TSB will raise its mortgage rates for the second time in two months.

The bank is pushing up its fixed rates by an average of 0.51 percentage points in response to four rate rises by the European Central Bank (ECB).

The latest increases will add €120 to the monthly costs of a typical first-time buyer mortgage.

Both Bank of Ireland and AIB are now expected to again raise their fixed rates.

Permanent TSB said there is no change to its variable rates, which have yet to be put up by any other the main banks since the ECB started raising its rates in July.

From Monday, Permanent's fixed rates will rise by between 0.05 percentage points and 0.8 percentage points depending on the length of the fixed term, the size of the loan, and the size of the loan relative to the value of the property.

People on existing fixed rates will not be affected by the changes, while tracker rates move whenever the ECB rate changes.

Customers who have received an offer letter since November 18 will have until April 14 next to complete the drawdown of their loan at existing rates or prior to their current loan offer expiration, whichever date is the earlier.

If customers drawdown after February 15, the new rates at the time of drawdown will apply.

Three-year fixed rates at Permanent TSB will go to between 3.5pc and 3.85pc, depending on the loan to value.

Five-year fixed rates will go to between 3.6pc and 3.75pc, with the seven-year fixed rate going to between 3.8pc and 4.15pc, again depending on the loan to value.

There is a new business introductory offer of a four-year fixed at 3.15pc, for those with a low to value of less than 60pc.

And the new fixed rates will be lower for those borrowing more than €250,000, with the Green five-year fixed for those borrowing 60pc or less than the loan to value set at 3.20pc from Monday.

Permanent TSB said: “The changes announced today follow four rounds of interest rate increases from the European Central Bank, totalling 2.5 percentage points, in recent months.”

This is Permanent TSB’s second fixed rate change in the period, with the first rate change announced in November being a weighted average increase of 0.45 percentage points.

Some rates went up by as much as 0.9pc in that last round of fixed-rate rises.

Managing director of broker Doddl.ie, Martina Hennessy, said the bank popular three, four and five-year fixed rates have all increased.

She said the three year fixed rate changes would see that rate hit 3.4pc for customers at 80pc loan to value.

Taking the latest quarterly average new home loan drawn down of €292,939, over a 30-year term, this would mean a difference in repayments of €119 per month, or €4,284 over the three-year term.

Ms Hennessy said: “Permanent TSB is the first lender to announce rate increase this year however undoubtedly there will be further increases as the pillar banks who increased rates late in 2022 seek to manage funding costs.”

In the last two months AIB has increased its fixed rates by 1 percentage point.

Bank of Ireland has hiked its fixed rates by 0.25 percentage points.

Avant Money has hiked its rates by up to 1 percentage point.

There have been four hikes in the European Central Bank (ECB) main lending rates, with up to three more rises expected this year.

The key ECB refinancing rate, which tracker mortgages are priced off, has gone from 0pc in July to 2.5pc.

