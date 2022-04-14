Permanent TSB joins the ‘green revolution’ with lower mortgage rates

Permanent TSB is cutting its mortgage rates for borrowers with an energy-efficient home.

PERMANENT TSB has become the latest bank to launch a green mortgage product, offering the new loan to both new and existing customers.

The green mortgage offers discounts of 0.2pc on the five-year fixed rates on homes with a Building Energy Rating of A1 to B3.

A number of lenders, including AIB, Bank of Ireland and Avant Money, have launched lower mortgage rates for energy-efficient homes.

All new homes qualify for green mortgages, while the discounts offered on these is a further incentive for families to retro-fit older homes.

Permanent TSB’s green mortgage rates start at 2.35pc for five-year fixed rates where the loan to value (LTV) is less than or equal to 80pc and the value of the mortgage is equal to or more than €250,000.

The new green mortgages will be available from the end of the month.

They are open to first-time buyers, people moving home and people switching their mortgage to the bank, and can be combined with a cashback offer for new mortgage customers.

Head of personal banking at Permanent TSB Jeff Habourne said this was the first of a number of sustainable finance products that the bank will offer under its new sustainability strategy.

“We are offering better home loan rates to customers who are buying energy-efficient, sustainable homes with an energy rating of B3 or better.

“These new rates highlight our commitment to sustainability and the importance of giving access to attractive sustainable financial products to our customers,” he said.

In the last few weeks mortgage rates have been cut by Bank of Ireland and EBS, with this latest rate cut the second recently from Permanent TSB.

Bucking this trend, ICS Mortgages increased its rates towards the end of February.

However, mortgage holders have been warned that we are just months away from interest rate rises.

Figures out this week show Ireland continues to have the most expensive home-loans in Europe.

Borrowers here are typically paying around €2,200 a year more than the average in the Eurozone to service a mortgage.

The high cost of mortgages here is despite the fact that there was no change in the average rate in this country in February.

In the same month rates across the Eurozone rose, hitting their highest level in two years.

At 2.76pc in February, the average interest rate on a new mortgage in Ireland is second only to Greece in the 19-country Eurozone.

Daragh Cassidy of price comparison site and mortgage brokerage Bonkers.ie said: “Irish mortgage rates are now probably close to the lowest level they’ll ever be.”